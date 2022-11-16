The Best Christmas Albums of 2022

Photo: JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images

Are you looking for music to add to this year’s holiday playlist? Look no further. We’ve gathered our picks for the best Christmas albums of 2021 and ranked them here.

Neil Diamond – A Neil Diamond Christmas

A Neil Diamond Christmas is a specially artist-curated compilation which features many of the great hits from Diamond’s four beloved and best-selling Christmas albums – The Christmas Album, The Christmas Album Volume II, A Cherry Cherry Christmas, and Acoustic Christmas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buy it here

Ne-Yo – Another Kind of Christmas

Ne-Yo’s Another Kind of Christmas is his first and only holiday album (so far). The celebrated artist, however, decided to look back this year and deliver a Deluxe Edition of the record, which contains the previously unreleased track, “Everyday Is A Holiday.”

Buy it here

Nelson – A Nelson Family Christmas

This all-new Christmas collection by three generations of the Nelson family includes 14 yuletide favorites by Gunnar and Matthew Nelson. Highlighted by the holiday chart-topping single “This Christmas” featuring Carnie and Wendy Wilson, the album has never before been available digitally.

Buy it here

Louis Armstrong – Louis Wishes You A Cool Yule

Louis Armstrong’s first-ever Christmas album, Louis Wishes You A Cool Yule is available on CD, red vinyl, and a limited edition picture disc. All 11 tracks on the album have also been mixed in immersive Dolby Atmos and hi-res audio. The collection also offers duets with two of Pops’ favorite vocal collaborators, Velma Middleton and Ella Fitzgerald.

Buy it here

David Foster, Katharine McPhee – Christmas Songs

David Foster and Katharine McPhee have reunited for the first time in 17 years for Christmas Songs. The album is out on CD and includes holiday staples like “Jingle Bell Rock” and more.

Buy it here

Various Artists – Spirited: Soundtrack from the Apple Original Film

Spirited, the new American Christmas-themed musical written and directed by Sean Anders and John Morris, is a modern adaptation of Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella, A Christmas Carol. The film, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer, features music written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen).

Buy it here

Various Artists – Holidays Rule

The seasonal music collection Holidays Rule is now available on vinyl for the first time ever. This translucent red 2-LP pressing features modern arrangements of timeless holiday classics like “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire),” “Wonderful Christmastime,” and “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?,” performed by an all-star line-up of artists that includes Paul McCartney, The Shins, fun., Rufus Wainwright, The Civil Wars, Calexico, and many more.

Buy it here

Josh Turner – King Size Manger

Country star Josh Turner’s first ever Christmas album, 2021’s King Size Manger, features 11 tracks, four of which are originals. “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” features Turner’s family on background vocals, and an electric version of “Mele Kalikimaka My Ohana” was inspired by a special trip to Hawaii.

Buy it here

Manchester Orchestra – Christmas Songs Vol. 1

Manchester Orchestra’s Christmas Songs Vol. 1 was initially released exclusively on Bandcamp, and is now available physically via Loma Vista Recordings. The EP, which features six seasonal classics, is also offered in a special blue vinyl variant, and another in a holiday red with an etching on the B-side, housed in a ruby red foiled jacket.

Buy it here

Norah Jones – I Dream Of Christmas

Norah Jones has expanded upon I Dream Of Christmas, with a deluxe edition now featuring 24 tracks. The holiday album is a delightful and comforting collection of timeless seasonal favorites and affecting originals. In addition to CD, the album is available on on 2-LP black, gold, or red vinyl.

Buy it here

Vince Guaraldi Trio – A Charlie Brown Christmas

The definitive, bonus-filled edition of Vince Guaraldi’s timeless score from the beloved, 1965 animated Peanuts showcases Guaraldi’s creative process like never before, thanks to hours of newly unearthed session tapes from Fantasy Records’ vaults. The original 11-track album has also been upgraded with a new stereo mix from the original two- and three-track sources.

Buy it here

Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli – A Family Christmas

On A Family Christmas, the internationally renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli has teamed up with his 24-year-old son Matteo Bocelli and his 10-year-old daughter Virginia Bocelli for their very first album together. Each of the three Bocelli performers gets a chance to shine on A Family Christmas with solo tracks, duets, and trios.

Buy it here



Andrea Bocelli – My Christmas: The Fireside Edition

My Christmas: The Fireside Edition is now available in a special white & gold 2LP vinyl. This new edition of Andrea Bocelli’s 2009 collection is an update of one of the best-selling holiday albums of all time. Each song was carefully selected by Andrea himself and produced by the Grammy Award-winning David Foster, featuring collaborations with Katherine Jenkins, Reba McEntire, Mary J. Blige, and more.

Buy it here

Trisha Yearwood – The Sweetest Gift

The Sweetest Gift is Trisha Yearwood’s fourth studio album and first Christmas album. Now available on vinyl for the first time, the holiday record includes Christmas classics like “Away In A Manger,” “Santa Claus Is Back In Town,” and more.

Buy it here

Lindsey Stirling – Snow Waltz

Snow Waltz is Lindsey Stirling’s sequel to her modern holiday classic, Warmer In The Winter. The collection features a number of Christmas favorites in addition to original songs. Stirling populates the project with her celebrated violin player, and invites collaborations from Frawley, David Archuleta, and Bonnie McKee.

Buy it here

Reba McEntire – The Ultimate Christmas Collection

Reba McEntire’s Reba: The Ultimate Christmas Collection, is made up of favorites from her previous Christmas releases along with “I Needed Christmas,” featured in the Lifetime movie Reba McEntire’s Christmas In Tune.

Buy it here

Joss Stone – Merry Christmas, Love

Grammy-award winning artist Joss Stone’s first holiday album, Merry Christmas, Love, was inspired by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Bing Crosby, and Michael Buble. The album celebrates the holiday season with fifteen classic Christmas tracks including favorites such as “Winter Wonderland,” “Let It Snow,” “Jingle Bells,” “Silent Night,” and more.

Buy it here

Loreena McKennitt – Under A Winter’s Moon

Under A Winter’s Moon features 15 seasonal songs performed by Loreena McKennitt, interspersed with seasonal readings by Canadian Indigenous actor and Companion of the Order of Canada, Tom Jackson, Gemini Award-winning actor Cedric Smith, and Ojibway artist and flutist Jeffrey “Red” George.

Buy it here

Looking for more like this? Check out the uDiscover store.