Best Gifts for Disney Music Fans This Christmas

If you’re gift shopping for a Disney fan this holiday season, we’re here to help. Whether they love the Disney classics or their favorite song is a bit more modern, there’s something out there that they’ll love. These are our top recommendations for the best Disney-themed albums, merchandise, and more.

Encanto

For the Encanto fan in your life, this vinyl edition of the celebrated Soundtrack from the movie is an excellent gift. Featuring songs including “Surface Pressure,” “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” and more, the project is available exclusively on emerald green vinyl.

Bambi

Disney fans in your life will love this gift, a green vinyl edition of the music from Bambi. This edition, which features classic songs including “Little April Shower” and “Love Is A Song,” celebrates the film’s 80th anniversary.

Lang Lang – The Disney Book

The most unforgettable songs from Disney’s iconic films have been reimagined by acclaimed pianist Lang Lang on The Disney Book. This great gift for the Disney fan in your life includes collaborations with Andrea Bocelli, Sebastián Yatra, and Jon Batiste, performing hits from Snow White, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast, Pinocchio, and many more.

Marvel Defenders 7″ Vinyl Disc Collection

This collection of 7” vinyl singles from the Marvel Defenders is the perfect gift for the comic book fan in your life. Together they make up the Defenders – a quartet of singular heroes with one common goal – to save New York City. Each Disney Music Emporium exclusive 7” vinyl features music from the series’ along with newly designed art. Those series’ include Daredevil, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist.

Snow White

Give the gift of Songs from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on red colored vinyl, released to celebrate the film’s 85th anniversary. This classic soundtrack includes memorable tracks like “Heigh-Ho” and “Someday My Prince Will Come.”

Turning Red

This exclusive 7” vinyl from Disney’s Turning Red features original songs from the movie written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell and performed by Disney and Pixar’s 4*Town.

Joel P. West – Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Mondo, in conjunction with Hollywood Records and Marvel Music, is offering a physical release of Joel P West’s original score for Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. This excellent soundtrack is the perfect gift for the Marvel fanatic in your life.

Various Artists – NOW That’s What I Call Disney

Enjoy 80 songs of magical music from your favorite films, including timeless classics Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, and Cinderella. This 4CD compilation also features brand new additions from recent Disney blockbusters including Frozen 2, Aladdin, Coco, and Mary Poppins Returns.

Various Artists – Stay Awake: Various Interpretations Of Music From Vintage Disney Films

This collection of interpretations of classic Disney films is a perfect gift for any fan of the Magic Kingdom. It includes renditions of songs from Pinocchio, Dumbo, and more.

Various Artists – Baby Groot 10” Die-Cut Picture Vinyl

This collectible, die-cut picture disc features an image of Baby Groot and includes tracks from Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, including “Guardians Inferno (Feat. David Hasselhoff)” by The Sneepers and “Dad” by Tyler Bates

Various Artists – Jingle Bell Fun

This Christmas collection, Jingle Bell Fun, is the perfect gift to spread holiday cheer. The red LP includes “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and more.

