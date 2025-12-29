Dean Martin’s ‘Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!’ Enters Spotify’s Billions Club

Cover: Courtesy of UMe

Dean Martin’s “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow” has become the first song by the legendary Italian-American crooner to hit one billion streams on Spotify.

In doing so, “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” has become the first of Martin’s songs to reach this milestone. The much-loved Christmas song has consistently ranked as his most popular track on the digital platform, though several other classics from his catalog, including “Baby It’s Cold Outside” and “That’s Amore” have also been streamed well over 200 million times and counting.

Dean Martin’s timeless recording of “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” was initially cut for the Capitol album A Winter Romance and is widely-regarded as the best and most popular adaptation of a song that has become an absolute Christmas classic. Interestingly, Martin’s version of this era-defining song about seasonal snow (originally penned by songwriters Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne in 1945) was actually recorded the middle of a heatwave in August 1959.

Martin’s version of “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” has continually charted, even decades after his death (on Christmas Day in 1995) reaching No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in December 2023. In August, his classic Christmas compilation Dino’s Christmas was also re-released in CD and LP format. Beyond “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” it featured time-honored favorites like “Winter Wonderland,” and “Brahms’ Lullaby.”

In November, UMe also issued the legendary crooner’s recording of “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” on a special colored vinyl 7” single in a picture sleeve cover, backed with Martin’s recording of another Christmas classic “Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

The release was part of a series of exclusive 7” single reissues of classic festive songs, which in 2025 will also include titles by artists such as Bing Crosby, Bobby Helms, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and The Jackson 5. All the records were made available individually and as part of a special carrying case. The case also include further classic titles released by UMe as part of the label’s exclusive Christmas 7” singles campaign in 2024.

