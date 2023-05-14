‘Deceptive Bends’: 10cc’s Gouldman and Stewart Survive A Split
The departure of Kevin Godley and Lol Crème didn’t deter Graham Gouldman and Eric Stewart.
10cc had been in their element as one of the most darkly humorous and wickedly inventive British pop-rock bands for some five years, when they unveiled their fifth studio album. Deceptive Bends was well up to their usual standard, and continued the group’s admirable track record despite the fact that, as the press were delighted to point out, they were now “5cc,” with Kevin Godley and Lol Crème having left after the group’s previous album How Dare You.
Undaunted, Eric Stewart and Graham Gouldman continued under the group name, assisted by multi-instrumentalist Paul Burgess. The new record was previewed around Christmas 1976 by their engagingly catchy composition “The Things We Do For Love.” After that hit No.6 and became a Top 5 smash in the US, where it was certified gold, the much-awaited album made its first UK chart appearance on May 14, 1977.
Recorded as usual at their own Strawberry Studios, the album had another in 10cc’s series of striking album covers, designed by Hipgnosis. Eschewing some of the conceptual feel and episodic structures of previous albums, Bends was a more direct affair. That was underlined again when another of their intelligent but catchy singles, “Good Morning Judge” went one place higher than its predecessor at No.5.
Deceptive Bends debuted on the UK chart at No.15 before climbing the next week to No.3. It achieved that peak again two weeks later, during a 21-week run. The album offered up another single in the ballad “People In Love,” which didn’t chart in the UK but reached the Top 40 in America. Bends became a gold album in the UK and in Canada, and just six months after its release the band were back in the shops with Live And Let Live, recorded at 10cc’s shows in London and Manchester in 1977.
Jon Kirkman
May 14, 2015 at 5:15 pm
Great album from 10cc who proved that despite the fact that half the band had left they could still carry the loss well and produce one of their best albums 🙂
Dave Hill
May 14, 2015 at 6:03 pm
Still their most consistent album for me. A song after great song throughout. The playing’s not arf bad, either! Love ‘Deceptive Bends’
Kathleen Craig
May 14, 2015 at 9:05 pm
Have to agree with the comments above….great album
Bjarne Hansen
May 14, 2015 at 9:12 pm
One of the short songs on the album is I bought a flat guitar tutor
There is a funny story to that.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I_Bought_a_Flat_Guitar_Tutor
Rickh
May 15, 2015 at 2:29 am
I was a fresh Air Force recruit still in tech school when I first played this album at the base library. It was quite a treat hearing new music from these guys especially being away from home and my record collection for several weeks. The album did not disappoint and particularly impressive considering they had lost Godley & Creme. Stewart and Gouldman were doing McCartney better than McCartney was with Deceptive Bends. This remains one of my favorite all-time albums, right on the heels of The Original Soundtrack.
Dee Reilly
May 15, 2015 at 6:54 pm
This was followed up with the live album{and VHS video} “Live and let live” Live, where they were able to augment the departed Godley and Crème with 4 other musicians and perform the album as it probably wouldn’t have sounded if the other two were still there.
John
May 14, 2017 at 4:20 pm
My favorite group. I am still sorry they aren’t back together. We need more 10cc…
Gary Lawson
May 14, 2017 at 5:09 pm
One of the most unrated bands of all time great album
Rick Greenlee
May 14, 2017 at 9:16 pm
I always liked where they got their name….cheeky