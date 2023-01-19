Happy Birthday To One Of America’s Finest: Dewey Bunnell

Photo: David Warner Ellis/Redferns

Dewey Bunnell burst upon the music scene in 1971 with along with the rest of America with the fabulous single, “A Horse With No Name.” At the time, America was a trio that also included Gerry Beckley and Dan Peek. Peek left the band in 1977, and ever since America has been fronted by Beckley and Peek.

Bunnell was born in Harrogate, Yorkshire, the son of an American Air Force man and his English wife. It was at the London Central Elementary High School that Bunnell met Beckley and Peek. The three teenagers formed their band and recorded their album, calling themselves America because they didn’t want anyone thinking they were British trying to sound like Americans. Initially, their album didn’t include “A Horse with No Name,” but it was later reissued when the single made No.3 in the UK in early 1972. It’s one of those songs that resonates with all sorts of people for all sorts of reasons.

A Horse with No Name

Over the next six years, they released seven studio albums and a live album as well as a greatest hits package on Warner Bros. (From their fourth studio album, George Martin became their producer.) When the band switched to Capitol Records for 1979’s Silent Letter, Martin remained as producer. Thereafter, other producers were drafted in and Beckley and Bunnell also took over the role.

A constant throughout the band’s 20 plus albums has been the quality of the songwriting. Beckley and Bunnell write separately, but also together, and sometimes with other writers from outside the band. But they’re perhaps known for “A Horse with No Name,” a song that none other than Michael Jackson reworked on his posthumous album, Xscape, as “A Place With No Name.”

Interestingly Michael’s sister Janet used another of Bunnell’s songs from America’s second album. “Ventura Highway’s” opening guitar riff and hook is sampled on Janet’s 2001 song “Someone to Call My Lover.” Her producers, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis were influenced by America and “Ventura Highway” listening to KDWB 63 AM while growing up in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

We’ve compiled a selection of Bunnell’s songs on our playlist below, most notably selections from the beautiful Hourglass that includes a wonderful song co-written by Beckley and Bunnell called “Young Moon.” Check it out, among the many other gems, below.

This article is being re-published again today, in celebration of Dewey Bunnell’s birthday.

