Remembering An Elegant Eagle: The Style Of Glenn Frey
Frey was a six-time Grammy-winner as a member of the Eagles, and a solo artist of distinction.
Glenn Frey, the great American musician and longtime member of the Eagles, was the lead voice of “Tequila Sunrise,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” and so many others. He amassed six Grammys and decades of worldwide admiration before his sad passing on January 18, 2016, at the age of 67.
Frey, born in Detroit on November 6, 1948, was a six-time Grammy-winner as a member of the Eagles, with whom he was a co-founder, keyboard player and guitarist in 1971. By then, he had gained local experience singing with Detroit rock hero Bob Seger, who became a lifelong friend, on his early hit “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” and as a member of Linda Ronstadt’s band. There, he first worked with Don Henley and fellow original Eagles Randy Meisner and Bernie Leadon.
He sang lead on three tracks from the Eagles’ self-titled 1972 debut album that was produced in London by English producer Glyn Johns: “Take It Easy,” an early band trademark that he wrote with his friend and room-mate Jackson Browne, “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and “Chug All Night.”
As the group became more and more successful during the 1970s, Frey remained an intrinsic part of their sound, often co-writing with Henley, who was the Eagles’ more frequent lead singer. They wrote such classics as “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Take It To The Limit,” and the title song for 1975’s One Of These Nights. Frey co-wrote seven of the nine titles on the multi-million-selling Hotel California in 1977, singing on the typically delicate and nuanced “New Kid In Town,” composed with Henley and band confidant J.D.Souther, also an accomplished artist in his own right.
As a solo artist, Frey had a major international hit in 1984 with “The Heat Is On” and further great success with such singles as “You Belong To The City,” “Smuggler’s Blues” and “True Love.” The last of his five solo albums, After Hours, was released in 2012.
Frey built a successful solo career during the Eagles’ hiatus of the 1980s and 90s with the aforementioned singles and others, and such albums as No Fun Aloud and The Allnighter. Frey was then a central figure in the second phase of the Eagles’ success, both on album and on a series of huge-selling US and international tours, from 1994 onwards.
On his death, Glenn’s family, fellow band members and management posted a message on his website that read: “Glenn fought a courageous battle for the past several weeks but, sadly, succumbed to complications from Rheumatoid Arthritis, Acute Ulcerative Colitis and Pneumonia.
“The Frey family would like to thank everyone who joined Glenn to fight this fight and hoped and prayed for his recovery. Words can neither describe our sorrow, nor our love and respect for all that he has given to us, his family, the music community & millions of fans worldwide.”
Jeff
January 18, 2016 at 11:00 pm
On of the voices in my head, the world will miss you Mr Fry
Ron
January 18, 2016 at 11:59 pm
RIP You were one of a kind and a Joy to listen to.
betty baird
January 19, 2016 at 12:16 am
I can remember only good times when I hear the songs. I saw them on my 40th birthday, on the hell freezes over tour ,in miami, and I only wondered why I had waited so long. Like all the fans , I have all the albums, c.d.’s , and can certainly sound just as good as them [ when the music is playing ! ] …my heart , and part of my soul, go out to his family [ whether by blood or not ] . He certainly left this old world a better place than he found it.
Mary Ann Newton
January 19, 2016 at 12:38 am
RIP Glenn Frey, loved listening to your music. What an awesome talent, you will be missed!!!!
RG
January 19, 2016 at 12:54 am
Glenn You made many years of my life pleasent and worth looking back at thank you
You may be gone but will not be forgotton
KJB
January 19, 2016 at 2:20 am
My heart is so sadddened by Glenn Frey’s passing. His family, both his professional family and his biological family, are all in my prayers. I know that they must be devastated by his loss. Glenn Frey’s music has been in the background my whole adult life and I am grateful.
Jim Wilde
January 19, 2016 at 9:23 am
In your own words Glenn…….”It’s Your World Now”.
R.I.P, and thank you for getting me through some real hard times. Your music will never fade.
Rien
January 19, 2016 at 9:40 am
Glenn Rest in Peace
Imre
January 19, 2016 at 9:55 am
Very good music,artist…God bless you Glenn !
marie
January 19, 2016 at 11:28 am
Rest in peace love your music
Margaret Houslander
January 19, 2016 at 12:28 pm
My heart is broken over the loss of Glenn Frey. I have never not listen to his music and I never will stop. He was a friend to me without ever meeting him. Rest in peace old friend. May God bless your family during this sad time.
Junaid Masroor
January 19, 2016 at 5:19 pm
Oh no!! Scintillating voice! A terrific singer of my adulthood. So sad to hear the news. You will be missed fondly. RIP
Falcon
January 19, 2016 at 5:51 pm
Rest in peace Love and appreciate your music
Wendy HD
January 19, 2016 at 6:21 pm
The music world is again at a great loss. My condolences to his family and friends and may he rest in peace. My heart will mourn his loss, but his music will continue to give me one thing, total escape from reality one song at a time. Thank you for your gift to the world.
Gary
January 19, 2016 at 9:55 pm
Frey isn’t really dead. He got transported to the year 3000 and he’s hanging out with Leelah and Bender.
Barbra
January 20, 2016 at 6:13 pm
Do not reduce Glenn Frey importance to the Eagles. He was the founding member and co-wrote most of their songs. His voice would bring tears to your eyes or a smile to your lips. He was my favorite singer with the Eagles. He chose not to sing on a lot of songs and gave band mates a chance to shine. No one could forget his vocals they came from his heart. The world is a much more lonely place without his talent.
Sean Edwards
March 12, 2016 at 5:09 am
Thank you for the beautiful music and the happiness your songs created. You will be missed.
Rest easy.
Alex,Glasgow,Scotland,UK
September 6, 2016 at 2:40 pm
No words could explain the feeling you get from the music of a legend and outstanding musician like Glen Frey,Its part of my life,I love music and the Eagles and Glen were and STILL ARE and always will be superb,God bless you Glen
Ray w Denny
January 19, 2018 at 9:01 am
The World is sad with your passing Glen Frey. You and your music will live on Forever. I saw you practice in the 60’S on Haynes Street in Birmingham, Michigan in the band called the 4 of us. I knew you were a talent from the get. Your amazing Voice and Guitarast. Then on with Segar and then West to Calif. Founder of the Eagles and you accomplished what you set out to do and more. Fly Like an Eagle and RIP