‘Stood Up‘: Ricky Nelson Completes His Fabulous 1957

It wasn’t until May of 1957 that Ricky Nelson celebrated his 17th birthday with his first national hit, with the double-sided “A Teenager’s Romance” and “I’m Walking.” But the rest of that year was overflowing with success for the young pin-up from New Jersey, and on December 30, he rounded it off with yet another chart entry and another of his most famous songs, “Stood Up.”

That debut hit, one of his two chart entries on Verve, was a double-sided winner for Nelson, with the songs reaching Nos.2 and 4 respectively. His popularity was so all-enveloping that many of Ricky’s singles would produce two chart entries for the price of one. After “You’re My One and Only Love” had stalled at No.14, he recaptured his Top 10 status with the No.3 hit “Be-Bop Baby.” It was backed with a No.29 remake of Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters’ 1950 success “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You?”

Now came the pacy “Stood Up,” written by Dallas-based country songman Dub Dickerson with Erma Herrold. It was a song with such appeal that it appeared not only on Billboard’s pop charts but the R&B and country listings as well. Featuring the celebrated James Burton as well as Joe Maphis on guitars, the single was described in Cash Box as a “torrid teen tune,” as the trade magazine chose it as its “Disk of the Week.”

The song charted with Nelson already sitting pretty in the Top 10 of the album and EP charts, both with releases titled Ricky. “Stood Up” started at No.22 on Best Sellers In Stores, listed with its B-side “Waitin’ In School,” which claimed its own place on Top 100 Sides. The lead number went on to spend three weeks at No.2, his best showing to date, while “School” progressed to No.18.

