The Sundays’s Best Songs: 10 Dream Pop Gems

Ever since The Sundays emerged with their debut single “Can’t Be Sure” and the instantly adored Reading, Writing and Arithmetic, they’ve personified a kind of guitar-led indie pop that’s both literary and otherworldly. The English band—fronted by the quietly iconic Harriet Wheeler and guitarist David Gavurin—crafted only three albums, yet their influence on dream pop, shoegaze, and indie music endures.

Their songs shimmer with emotional clarity, marrying crisp, chiming guitarwork with Wheeler’s crystal-clear vocals. While they never chased commercial trends, their music broke through regardless, thanks to its emotional honesty and melodic precision. Tracks like “Here’s Where the Story Ends” and “Summertime” remain fixtures of alternative playlists, decades after their release.

Though The Sundays quietly stepped away from the spotlight after 1997’s Static & Silence, they left behind a pristine catalog. These ten songs are essential listening.

10. Nothing Sweet

Tucked away as the B-side to “Summertime,” this overlooked gem is a perfect example of The Sundays’ subtle brilliance. Sparse and quietly yearning, “Nothing Sweet” feels like a whispered secret between friends—understated, but unforgettable once it’s heard.

9. On Earth

A standout from 1992’s Blind, “On Earth” opens with a spacious guitar line that feels both melancholy and expansive. It’s one of the band’s most atmospheric tracks, offering a darker, more introspective palette while keeping their melodic sensibilities intact.

8. Life Goes On

Released on the Cry EP in 1997, this bittersweet track finds Wheeler meditating on moving forward through change. With its languid tempo and rich textures, “Life Goes On” captures The Sundays at their most graceful and mature.

7. You’re Not the Only One I Know

From their debut, this song’s jangling guitars and warm harmonies are pure ’90s indie gold. Wheeler’s gently sardonic lyrics pair perfectly with the track’s light-footed energy—a reminder of how charming and slyly funny The Sundays could be.

6. Cry

A gorgeous, guitar-led ballad that explores the aftermath of a broken relationship, “Cry” was the second single from Static & Silence. Its tender arrangement and hushed delivery showcase the band’s ability to express emotional depth with striking restraint.

5. Wild Horses

The Sundays’ dreamy cover of The Rolling Stones classic reimagines “Wild Horses” with softened edges and a celestial touch. Originally a B-side, the track became a fan favorite and a staple of their live shows—proof that even someone else’s song could become wholly theirs.

4. Goodbye

A darker, slow-burning centerpiece from Blind, “Goodbye” lets Wheeler’s voice stretch into more haunting territory. The tension between shimmering guitar lines and lyrical melancholy captures a band comfortable with emotional complexity.

3. Can’t Be Sure

Their very first single, and a UK indie chart-topper in 1989, “Can’t Be Sure” announced The Sundays as a major new voice. With its self-aware lyrics and jangling, Smiths-esque guitarwork, it remains one of their most striking statements. It even topped John Peel’s legendary Festive 50 that year.

The Sundays - Can't Be Sure

2. Summertime

Their biggest international hit, “Summertime” turns romantic clichés on their head, dissecting dating culture with both irony and elegance. The breezy melody and conversational delivery made it a natural radio success, peaking at No. 15 in the UK and charting globally.

The Sundays - Summertime

1. Here’s Where the Story Ends

The quintessential Sundays song. “Here’s Where the Story Ends” is all sunlight and sadness, a breakup anthem that never raises its voice. Released as the second single from Reading, Writing and Arithmetic, it became their defining moment, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Modern Rock chart and remaining in rotation on alternative radio decades later.

The Sundays - Here's Where The Story Ends

