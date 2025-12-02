ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
Friedrich Gulda’s Career Documented On Extensive New Box Set

‘Friedrich Gulda Edition’ presents 84 CDs of music from the legendary classical pianist.

Published on

Image: Courtesy of Deutsche Grammophon

The musical output of Friedrich Gulda, one of the most innovative and acclaimed pianists of the 20th century, will be explored in an extensive new box set. Friedrich Gulda Edition traces the Austrian performer and composer’s daring career, from his prodigious youth to his decades of cutting-edge experimentation, across 84 CDs and one DVD.

Born in Vienna in 1930, Gulda made his mark early on, winning the prestigious classical music competition Concours de Genève at age 16. By 20, he had performed at Carnegie Hall. He spent the next half century compiling a stirring catalog of music that brought the influence of jazz and experimental music to bear upon the classical canon, rejecting “mere re-creation of works from past eras” in favor of fearless expedition through new musical frontiers.

Despite his aversion to imitation, Gulda never shied away from the classics, instead interpreting the works of classical’s household names with flashes of improvisation, as only he could. Yet despite his bold creative vision, he was not one for bluster and showmanship, instead approaching his instrument with a thoughtfulness that revealed the depth of his emotion and intellect.

Friedrich Gulda Edition brings together Gulda’s releases for the Deutsche Grammophon, Amadeo, Decca, Philips, and Accord labels for the first time. Spanning from his earliest teenage sessions to Mozart recordings from 1999, just a year before his death, the box set provides a comprehensive look at Gulda’s life’s work. The tracklist includes some recordings never before released on CD, as well as the first ever release of a Bach Toccata recording from 1947 that was previously thought to be lost forever. The wealth of audio also encompasses two complete cycles of Beethoven sonatas and Debussy’s Préludes.

Also in the package: a booklet featuring photos from throughout Gulda’s life, plus essays by biographer Irene Suchy and Reinhard Brembeck. The literature works as a fitting field guide to the 84-disc collection’s full-immersion Friedrich Gulda experience.

Shop The Friedrich Gulda Edition on CD now.

