2 Chainz Shares ‘2 Step’ From ‘House Party’ Soundtrack

2 Chainz has shared a new single, “2 Step,” which is featured on the soundtrack for the original motion picture House Party.

The MC showcases his signature abiity to weave together clever bars, spitting, “Flex like I’m supposed/ Hermes Orange in the Rolls/ Wrist in the bowl, other wrist, it was froze/ Dropped a four and brought back some extra Os.”

2 Chainz - 2 Step (From the new “House Party” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack / Audio)

Directed by Calmatic, House Party was written by Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover and produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. The cast includes Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom, D.C. Young Fly, and Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi).

Back in March, 2 Chainz teamed up with Vevo for their Ctrl. series with a special performance of “Bet It Back” and “10 Bracelets.”

Vevo’s Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today’s music scene – both emerging and established. 2 Chainz’s performances follow sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg, and more.

“Bet It Back” and “10 Bracelets” are off 2 Chainz’s latest album, Dope Don’t Sell Itself – his self-proclaimed “last trap album.” His seventh studio album, Dope Don’t Sell Itself included features from Vevo’s 2021 Most Viewed Artist in the US, Lil Baby, former Vevo Ctrl artists Moneybagg Yo, Swae Lee, and 42 Dugg, as well as Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, and more.

Also this year, 2 Chainz and Lil Baby teamed up for a visual that accompanies their Dope Don’t Sell Itself collaboration, “Kingpen Ghostwriter.”

In the cinematic video, 2 Chainz and Lil Baby are in a warehouse with walls that resemble shipping containers, accompanied by a seductive woman who pours them drinks. The cars and jackets gleam with the jewelry, giving the duo undeniable swagger.

2 Chainz took an innovative approach to promoting his most recent album. Before its release, he hosted an exclusive listening session, merch drop, and experiential album launch at a pop-up “Stash Box.”

