2Pac’s ‘Strictly 4 My…’ Receives Expanded Edition And Vinyl Reissue

2Pac, ‘Strictly 4 My N.****Z...’ - Photo: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Thirty years ago, 2Pac released Strictly 4 My N.****Z… The platinum album features hits “I Get Around,” “Keep Ya Head Up,” and “Holler If Ya Hear Me.”

The album is now available in a digitally expanded edition that includes six bonus tracks, five of which are available digitally for the first time. In honor of this classic’s 25th anniversary, the original album is also reissued on 2LP, 180-gram black vinyl for the first time (arriving February 20).

To celebrate the landmark release, the 2Pac estate has unveiled a new merchandise collection featuring t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, and baseball hats. View the entire collection.

On February 16, 1993, one of the West Coast’s most controversial imports went from street-level rapper to icon, debuting on the upper strata of the Billboard 200 practically overnight. Strictly 4 My N.****Z… was 2Pac’s first Platinum-selling album. While his first effort included a more underground or indie-rap-oriented sound, this album was considered his breakout album.

The title is an acronym for “Never Ignorant Getting Goals Accomplished.” Similar to his debut, Strictly 4 My N****Z… contains many tracks emphasizing Pac’s political and social views.

Strictly 4 My N.****Z… Digital Expanded Edition Tracklist:

Holler If Ya Hear Me

Pac’s Theme (Interlude)

Point The Finga

Something 2 Die 4 (Interlude)

Last Wordz

Souljah’s Revenge

Peep Game

Strugglin’

Guess Who’s Back

Representin’ 93

Keep Ya Head Up

Strictly 4 My N.****Z…

The Streetz R Deathrow

I Get Around

Papa’z Song

5 Deadly Venomz

Holler If Ya Hear Me (New York Stretch Mix) *

Keep Ya Head Up (Madukey Remix) *

I Get Around (Remix) *

Papa’z Song (Vibe Tribe Remix) *

Flex *

Let’s Get It On *

* Previously Unreleased Digitally

Vinyl Tracklist

A1. Holler If Ya Hear Me

A2. Pac’s Theme (Interlude)

A3. Point the Finga

A4. Something 2 Die 4 (Interlude)

A5. Last Wordz (featuring Ice Cube and Ice-T)

B1. Souljah’s Revenge

B2. Peep Game

B3. Strugglin’ (featuring Live Squad)

B5. Guess Who’s Back

C1. Representin’ 93

C2. Keep Ya Head Up (featuring Dave Hollister)

C3. Strictly 4 My N.****Z….. (featuring Pacific Heights)

C4. The Streetz R Deathrow

D1. I Get Around (featuring Shock G and Money-B)

D2. Papa’z Song (featuring Wycked and Poppi)

D3. 5 Deadly Venomz (featuring Treach, Live Squad and Apache)