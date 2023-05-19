Abbey Road Offers Chance To ‘Step Inside’ Its Hallowed Studio Two

Abbey Road Studios - Photo: Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images

A highly desirable, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for music fans to visit the hallowed surroundings of Studio Two at Abbey Road Studios will be on offer in August.

Across two weekends, the world’s most famous recording studio will open its doors in a series of lectures titled Step Inside Abbey Road Studios. Tickets are now available for the lectures, which will take place, at multiple times on each day, on August 4,5, and 6, and August 11,12, and 13.

The series of exclusive talks will be led by Kevin Ryan and Brian Kehew, the authors of the book Recording the Beatles: The Studio Equipment and Techniques Used to Create Their Classic Albums, published by Curvebender Publishing in 2006. They will delve into the past, present, and future of the storied building, telling the story of the iconic rooms, the legendary equipment, the talented engineers, and the renowned artists who have shaped music history and popular culture for more than 90 years.

The evolution of Studio Two

The studios opened with a performance of Sir Edward Elgar’s Land of Hope and Glory on November 12, 1931. Studio Two was one of the facility’s original three studios, and was initially principally used by big bands to record jazz and swing music, and by smaller chamber ensembles. It was also much used for comedy records and became known as the home of British rock’n’roll during that music explosion, led by such artists as Cliff Richard and the Shadows.

Studio Two was then immortalized by The Beatles and Pink Floyd, among myriad others, and has continued to be on the very pulse of popular music, staging landmark recordings by such artists as Kate Bush, Oasis, Radiohead, Adele, Ed Sheeran, and Little Simz to name just a few.

Recording The Beatles was written over a period of a decade, and examined, in great detail, every piece of recording equipment used by the group during their sessions at Abbey Road. This included all microphones, outboard gear, mixing consoles, speakers, and tape machines, in a volume that was illustrated with hundreds of color photographs, charts, drawings, and illustrations.

