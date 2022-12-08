Adam Levine, Mary J. Blige Among Google’s Top Trending Musicians For 2022

Adam Levine - Photo: Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images

Google released its ‘Year in Search’ report for 2022 on Wednesday, December 7 and the trends in the United States throughout the year paint a picture of the most popular stories, songs and events of the year, with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine revealed to be the top trending musician for searches throughout the year.

Following Levine, Mary J. Blige, Lil Tjay, Kendrick Lamar and Migos wrap up the top five musicians for 2022.

As far as top trending songs, the Encanto hit, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” topped the list. The film’s “Surface Pressure” followed, and the TikTok-viral track “Jiggle Jiggle” by Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux. Rounding out the top five are Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ collaboration, “Unholy,” and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House smash, “As It Was.”

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” also came in at No. 3 on the year’s top trends on Google’s “Hum to Search” feature. The top song on that list was Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody (Backstreets Back),” followed by “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley.

Also in Adam Levine-related news, Maroon 5 recently announced details of a set of UK and European tour dates for 2023, including headline shows and festival appearances.

Celebrating the band’s latest album JORDI, the run will see the Los Angeles-based group spend almost a month on the continent, beginning in Lisbon on June 13. Across the tour, they will appear at festivals Prague Rocks, Denmark’s Tinderbox, and France’s Main Square Festival before wrapping up the dates at London’s The O2.

The UK and European tour news comes after Maroon 5 confirmed a new Las Vegas residency for 2023. The stint will run at Dolby Live at Park MGM and will be custom-designed to give fans “an intimate concert experience in the 5,200-seat entertainment venue.”

The residency will begin on March 24 and will take place over select dates in March, April, July, and August.

