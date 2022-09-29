Alan Jackson To Receive CMT’s Artist Of A Lifetime Award In Upcoming Special

Alan Jackson - Photo: David McClister

Alan Jackson will receive the Artist of a Lifetime award, presented by Ram Trucks, at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration. The 90-minute special will premiere on Friday, October 14 at 9pm ET/8pm CT. He becomes the latest in a succession of country superstars to receive the accolade, including Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, Kenny Rogers, and Merle Haggard.

Says Jackson: “I believe I’ve made more videos than just about anybody, and I know how important they have been in bringing my songs to life for the fans, so thank you CMT for all the years and for this sweet honor. I’m very proud.”

CMT producers noted in a statement: “We’re honored to recognize the incomparable Alan Jackson as this year’s CMT Artist of a Lifetime. For more than 30 years, his traditional sound, iconic voice and beloved catalog of music has captivated audiences across the globe and his talent as a recording artist and songwriter are simply unmatched.”

The 2022 CMT Artists of the Year special will also celebrate the previously-announced honorees Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Walker Hayes.

Alan Jackson - Midnight in Montgomery (Official Music Video)

Jackson has indeed made almost 60 videos in his epic career of well over 30 years. Two of the clips, for 1992’s “Midnight in Montgomery” and 1993’s “Chattahoochee,” won the CMA Video of the Year title, while the promo for another of his countless country No.1s, “Drive (For Daddy Gene),” recognized as ACM Video of the Year. He was named a CMT Giant in 2008, and received the inaugural Impact Award at the 2014 CMT Music Awards. The Georgia native also landed at No.1 on CMT’s 40 Greatest Songs of the Decade and the network’s fan-voted 20 Greatest Men in Country Music lists.

Jackson set out on his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour in early summer, and heads west on that itinerary this weekend with concerts in Phoenix, AZ and Anaheim, CA. The following weekend, he moves northeast for shows in Atlantic City, NJ and Pittsburgh, PA. In a busy year, he also recently launched the premium bourbon whiskey Silverbelly, already available in several states with a national rollout continuing this fall. Meanwhile, four-story honky-tonk AJ’s Good Time Bar, in the heart of downtown Nashville, offers daily live music and a rooftop view of Music City for locals and visitors to Music City.

