Alanis Morissette, Florence Welch, And More Feature On ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Soundtrack

Yellowjackets Soundtrack: Artwork Courtesy of UMe.

Showtime’s Emmy-nominated survival drama Yellowjackets not only boasts a cast of beloved 90s actors, but the soundtrack is steeped in 90s alternative classics. Now fans can get their hands on the official soundtrack from season 2, dropping on digital and vinyl on September 1 and available for pre-order today.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack: Music from the Original Series is set to feature brand new music from Alanis Morissette, John Cameron Mitchell with Elijah Wood, Craig Wedren, and Anna Waronker, alongside 90s alternative staples from artists including Nirvana, The Cranberries, Veruca Salt, Garbage, Pulp, and a cover from Florence + The Machine.

The official soundtrack is available for pre-order now and includes instant grat access to the previously released Alanis Morrisette single, “No Return (Extended Version),” and the new alternative version, “No Return (Lottie’s Dream Sequence).”

No Return (Lottie's Dream Sequence From The Original Series “Yellowjackets”)

Morissette’s version of “No Return” was first heard in the fourth episode of the second season back in April, and at that time, Morissette shared her thoughts on the track. “I love the original version of ‘No Return,’” she enthuses, “It’s just a perfect song. It was a little daunting to be asked to reinterpret it, but I see parallels between Yellowjackets and my perspective while songwriting: the sheer intensity, that going for the jugular with no fear around going for the profane.”

She continued, “I’ve strived my entire career to support the empowerment of women and sensitives, and see the world through the female lens, and what’s so wonderful about this show is that each character is allowed to be dynamic and complex as opposed to oversimplified, reduced versions of women. With “No Return,” feel honored to be a part of the legacy of Yellowjackets.”

The soundtrack also features Florence + The Machine’s cover of No Doubt’s iconic 90s hit “Just A Girl,” which she gives a dark, spellbinding edge as only she can. “I’m such a huge fan of ‘Yellowjackets’ and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a ‘deeply unsettling’ way for the show,” Florence Welch said at the time of the track’s original release. “We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone whose first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani, it was a dream job.”

Pre-order Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack: Music from the Original Series.

Tracklisting

Alanis Morissette – No Return (Extended Version from the Original Series “Yellowjackets”) (NEW)

Florence + The Machine – Just A Girl (From The Original Series “Yellowjackets”)

Nirvana – Something In The Way

Live – Lightning Crashes

The Cranberries – Zombie

Garbage – #1 Crush

Pulp – Sorted For E’s & Wizz

Veruca Salt – Seether

Necking – Big Mouth**

Papa Roach – Last Resort

4 Non Blondes – What’s Up?

Sparks – Angst In My Pants **

John Cameron Mitchell with Elijah Wood, Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker “Sit Right Down” (NEW)

Nouvelle Vague – The Killing Moon **

Elliott Smith – Pitseleh

Alanis Morissette – No Return (Lottie’s Dream Sequence – from the Original Series “Yellowjackets”) – Alt Version (NEW)