Florence + The Machine Cover No Doubt’s ‘Just A Girl’ For ‘Yellowjackets’ Series

To celebrate the return of the smash hit series Yellowjackets, Florence + The Machine leads the official soundtrack with their incredible cover of the No Doubt classic, “Just A Girl,” along with the official trailer for Season 2 of the highly anticipated Showtime series.

Teasing the track’s arrival earlier this week, Florence Welch shared an 18-second video on Twitter featuring her band’s atmospheric interpretation of the song.

The clip sees Florence sort through items on a dressing room clothes rack before picking out a Yellowjackets jacket from the show. “So happy I got picked for the team this year,” she wrote alongside the video.

Bold and energetic yet underpinned with haunting production interludes, this new Florence track perfectly matches the mood of the dark & mysterious Yellowjackets plot. You can check out their version of “Just A Girl” out below.

Yellowjackets is an American thriller drama television series created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. It stars an ensemble cast led by Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Liv Hewson, and Courtney Eaton as a group of teenagers involved in a plane crash in 1996, with Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell portraying their adult counterparts. Ella Purnell, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves also star.

The series premiered on Showtime on November 14, 2021 and received critical acclaim for its story and cast performances. It went on to win seven Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nominations for Lynskey and Ricci. In December 2021, the series was renewed for a second season, which is set to premiere on March 26, 2023.

“Just A Girl” was the lead single for No Doubt’s blockbuster third album Tragic Kingdom, which also spawned the huge anthems “Spiderwebs” and “Don’t Speak.”

Released in October 1995, Tragic Kingdom has sold over 16 million records worldwide including 10 million in No Doubt’s native US.

