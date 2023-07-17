Almost Monday Bottles Summer Energy On ‘Life Goes By’

Almost Monday – Photo: Cole Ferguson (Courtesy of The Oriel Co)

Almost Monday has shared its latest single, the summer-ready, beach-dwelling “Life Goes By,” ahead of a co-headline tour of the US.

The track follows the release of the band’s previous singles “Only Wanna Dance,” “Cough Drops,” “Sunburn,” and “Sun Keeps On Shining.”

Pulling from surf-rock and indie-pop influences, “Life Goes By” presents a quintessential summer track, a feeling matched in the lyrics as lead singer Dawson Daugherty asks: “Take me to the beach cos I wanna dip in/Days go by and the clock is ticking/Take me to the beach cos I miss the feeling.”

The music video, too, reinforces the summery nature of the song, depicting the trio surfing, performing on the beach, swimming in the ocean, and more. The visual, which was shot during a surfing trip to Cabo San Lucas, was premiered by The World Surf League ahead of the US Open in Huntington Beach.

almost monday - life goes by (official music video)

The single precedes a new co-headline tour with Weathers for Almost Monday, which will kick off in its home state with a show in San Diego on August 4. From there, the band will travel across the US, before wrapping up in Richmond, VA, on August 25. Following the tour, Almost Monday will perform two festival dates – one at Columbus, OH’s WonderBus Music & Arts Festival and another at Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the band’s official website.

With its previous singles, Almost Monday has gathered momentum. “Sun Keeps On Shining” spent multiple weeks in the Top 20 on Alternative Radio, becoming their third song to do so. It was also the official song of the 2022 Vans US Open of Surfing and hit the Top 10 on Sirius XM Alt Nation’s Alt18 Weekly Countdown.

February’s “Only Wanna Dance,” meanwhile, followed another headline tour for the band, on which it became a firm fan favorite with its audiences.

Stream “Life Goes By” on Spotify or Apple Music. View Almost Monday’s tour itinerary below.

Aug 4 – San Diego, CA – Quartyard

Aug 6 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

Aug 8 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

Aug 9 – St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill

Aug 11 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

Aug 12 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club

Aug 14 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

Aug 15 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

Aug 16 – Cleveland, OH – Mahall’s

Aug 18 – Washington D.C. – Union Stage

Aug 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry at Fillmore

Aug 20 – Albany, NY – Empire Underground

Aug 22 – Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

Aug 23 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

Aug 25 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club

Aug 27 – Columbus, OH – WonderBus Music & Arts Festival

Sep 22 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful Festival