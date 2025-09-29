ADVERTISEMENT
Verve Vault Series
Verve Vault Series
Verve Vault Series
Andrew Hill’s ‘Judgment!’ Joins Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series

The pianist-composer’s 1964 record features Bobby Hutcherson on vibraphone, Richard Davis on bass, and Elvin Jones on drums.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Pianist-composer Andrew Hill’s 1964 album Judgment! is set to be reissued by Blue Note as part of its Classic Vinyl Reissue Series. The album will be released on November 21.

This edition of Judgment! is stereo, all-analog, mastered by Kevin Gray from the original master tapes, and pressed on 180g vinyl at Optimal.

Judgment! was recorded in 1964 with a quartet of modern jazz visionaries: Bobby Hutcherson on vibraphone, Richard Davis on bass, and Elvin Jones on drums.

Hill describes the inspiration behind Judgment!’s six songs in liner notes written by Leonard Feather. Opener “Siete Ocho” translates to “seven eight,” representing the track’s time signature. Per Hill, “Flea Flop” is “named for the first notes of the melody, which seemed to suggest a jumping flea. This is dedicated also to the hotels and motels that jazz sidemen are obliged to stay in, all over the country.” “Yokada Yokada” evokes the novelty song “Yakety Yak” and a “senseless dialog between people.”

Side B opens with “Alfred,” dedicated to Blue Note co-founder Alfred Lion, “out of recognition for Alfred’s natural understanding of jazz in general, and because of the rapport that was established in the interpretation of my tunes.” The title track was based on a ten-bar statement inspired by a poem written by Laverne, Hill’s wife. Finally, Hill said of “Reconciliation”: “I was thinking of the adjustment every musician has to make to achieve unity and harmony with the rest of the group.”

Judgment! was the third classic album Hill recorded in a five-month period of creativity that also produced Black Fire and Point of Departure. Earlier this year, Hill’s 1968 album Andrew!!! was reissued as part of Blue Note Records’ Tone Poet series. It features saxophonist John Gilmore (Sun Ra Arkestra), Hutcherson, Davis, and drummer Joe Chambers performing six of Hill’s compositions.

Shop the Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series now.

