Aussie Singer-Songwriter Dean Lewis Announces U.S. Headlining Tour

Coming off the heels of touring his home country of Australia, singer-songwriter Dean Lewis has announced that he will be heading stateside for an impressive list of live dates on his “The Future is Bright” tour.

Kicking off September 17 in Minneapolis, the tour will truly take the performer cross-country, hitting dates in the midwest, east coast, west coast, and the south – even concluding with a date in Honolulu, HI.

He’ll be playing in some historic venues along the way, including San Francisco’s The Fillmore, Columbus’ Newport Music Hall, and New Jersey’s The Stone Pony –the latter made iconic by Bruce Springsteen himself.

Dean Lewis - How Do I Say Goodbye (Official Video)

“The Future is Bright” tour is in support of Lewis’ sophomore album, The Hardest Love, which dropped last autumn. The album includes the single “How Do I Say Goodbye,” which has touched hundreds of millions of listeners as Lewis sings about processing the looming death of a parent.

“How Do I Say Goodbye” wasn’t Lewis’ first single to captivate a major audience: his 2019 single “Be Alright” earned him a spot in the Spotify Billions Club and now sits at a not-too-shabby four billion stream count.

“The Future is Bright” is also not Lewis’ first U.S. tour: last year, he embarked on the cheekily named “Sad Boi” summer/winter tour. The upcoming tour will see the artist revisit many of the same cities on top of adding some new ones to his touring resume.

Speaking to Ambient Light last year, the artist reflected on the experience of touring. “When you’re playing a song, and everyone is smiling and singing your lyrics back to you, you can’t help but smile too, even if it’s the most emotional song about a heartbreaking situation… When you have 1000 people or more singing back to you it turns something that was a really heartbreaking moment in your life into a really joyous occasion.”

Tickets for Dean Lewis’ The Future Is Bright fall U.S. tour go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 am local time.

Visit the official artist site for ticket and tour details.