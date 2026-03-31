Baylee Lynn Releases Debut EP ‘Heart On My Sleeve’
The six-song project arrives alongside the official video for new single ‘Counting Tiles.’
Baylee Lynn has released her debut EP, Heart On My Sleeve, out now via The Core Records. The six-song set arrives with her new single “Counting Tiles” and its official music video, giving fans a full introduction to the fast-rising country singer-songwriter’s sound and perspective. At just 18 years old, the Tennessee-born, Nashville-based artist continues building momentum with a project that brings together her previous breakout releases and a brand new closing statement.
Heart On My Sleeve opens with Baylee’s debut single “Cautiously Optimistic,” which helped introduce her as a promising new voice in country-pop. Across the EP, she moves from candid, self-assured songs like “Heard That” to the reflective title track and “That’s What I’ll Be,” which was featured on Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack. Produced by AJ Pruis, the collection highlights Baylee’s clear storytelling, polished musicality, and an emotional directness.
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The new focus track, “Counting Tiles,” centers on the aftermath of heartbreak. Built around a piano-led arrangement, the song follows Baylee as she works through the shock of a breakup, turning a small, repetitive act into a portrait of emotional survival. Its official video, directed by Kate Bowling, brings that story to the screen with intimate close-up shots and a striking pink-tiled setting that matches the song’s vulnerable, inward-looking mood.
In recent months, Baylee has steadily introduced the world of Heart On My Sleeve through a run of singles including “John, Dear,” “Heart On My Sleeve,” “Heard That,” and “You Didn’t Love Me.” She also recently headed out on an early-2026 North American tour supporting Maddox Batson.