Baylee Lynn Releases Debut EP ‘Heart On My Sleeve’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Baylee Lynn has released her debut EP, Heart On My Sleeve, out now via The Core Records. The six-song set arrives with her new single “Counting Tiles” and its official music video, giving fans a full introduction to the fast-rising country singer-songwriter’s sound and perspective. At just 18 years old, the Tennessee-born, Nashville-based artist continues building momentum with a project that brings together her previous breakout releases and a brand new closing statement.

Heart On My Sleeve opens with Baylee’s debut single “Cautiously Optimistic,” which helped introduce her as a promising new voice in country-pop. Across the EP, she moves from candid, self-assured songs like “Heard That” to the reflective title track and “That’s What I’ll Be,” which was featured on Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack. Produced by AJ Pruis, the collection highlights Baylee’s clear storytelling, polished musicality, and an emotional directness.

Baylee Lynn - Counting Tiles

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The new focus track, “Counting Tiles,” centers on the aftermath of heartbreak. Built around a piano-led arrangement, the song follows Baylee as she works through the shock of a breakup, turning a small, repetitive act into a portrait of emotional survival. Its official video, directed by Kate Bowling, brings that story to the screen with intimate close-up shots and a striking pink-tiled setting that matches the song’s vulnerable, inward-looking mood.

In recent months, Baylee has steadily introduced the world of Heart On My Sleeve through a run of singles including “John, Dear,” “Heart On My Sleeve,” “Heard That,” and “You Didn’t Love Me.” She also recently headed out on an early-2026 North American tour supporting Maddox Batson.

Listen to Baylee Lynn’s Heart On My Sleeve here.