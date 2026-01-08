Inaugural Beach Boys 5K & Wellness Day Sets Date

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The first-ever Beach Boys 5K & Wellness Day is officially on the horizon. On May 16, 2026, the inaugural event, which celebrates the iconic California band and the 60th anniversary of their seminal album Pet Sounds, will take place in Santa Monica. Bringing together live music and physical fitness, the Beach Boys 5K & Wellness Day will honor the music of the quintessential band and engage fans’ minds and bodies. Interested athletes and Beach Boys fans can RSVP now.

At the event, there will be a number of different fitness experiences for fans to explore. The main event is The Beach Boys 5K, which charts a 3.1-mile course along Ocean Ave, offering views of the Santa Monica sea as it approaches the ocean-front finish line. There’s also the “Pet Sounds” Pooch Run, which invites fans to run with their furry best friend. Dogs who finish the course will also receive an edible medal of their own. There are also some “You’re So Good to Me” Wellness Activations, which focus on mental and holistic health. Options under this umbrella include guided meditations, spin classes, and yoga. Fans who’d rather just enjoy the day and listen to some music can also check out the “Don’t Worry Baby” Beer Garden, where DJs will be spinning both Beach Boys classics and new music from rising artists.

Fans don’t have to wait until May 16 to get involved and get active. The event’s organizers have already curated a “Run, Run, Run” Beach Boys 5K Run playlist, bringing together some of the band’s biggest, highest-energy hits classics along with some more contemplative B-sides. The playlist is now available on Spotify.

Though it’s been 60 years since the release of Pet Sounds, the Beach Boys have remained a cultural touchpoint for multiple generations. The band, fronted now by founding member Mike Love, continues to perform today. In the coming months, the band will be in Florida, South Carolina, Arizona, New Mexico, and California, along with dates in England and Scotland.

