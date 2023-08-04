Tiësto Shares Remix Of Becky Hill’s ‘Disconnect’

Becky Hill, ‘Disconnect (Tiësto Remix)’ - Photo: Courtesy of Astralwerks

Becky Hill has shared the hypnotic Tiësto remix of “Disconnect,” her blistering collaboration with Chase & Status. The new version of the track is out now via Astralwerks.

Trading in the moody atmospherics of the drum ‘n’ bass original for a pulse-pounding, revved-up rendition, Tiësto takes the enthralling anthem to a whole new level.

Becky Hill, Chase & Status, Tiësto - Disconnect (Tiësto Remix)

“I ain’t gonna lie to you, life’s been f_____g life-ing,” the powerhouse vocalist belts over the Dutch producer’s throbbing percussion on the remix. “And I need a night or two to get me unwinding.” Swapping out fuzzed-out synths for frenetic house beats that leap from the speakers, Tiësto’s overhaul is a shot of adrenaline that doesn’t quit. Hill referred to the original version of “Disconnect” as “a true dance floor record that tows the line between the rave and the radio”—and that description is equally applicable to the remix.

The dizzying banger comes on the heels of “Side Effects,” Hill’s collaboration with Lewis Thompson, which has amassed over 20 million combined global streams to date and more than 49 million combined worldwide views on TikTok. The song also cracked the top 20 of Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs tally and the UK’s Official Dance Singles Chart.

With a knack for writing chart-smashing pop songs and a reputation as a trailblazer in the electronic music scene, Hill was the third most-streamed British female solo artist on Spotify in 2021, while her single “Remember”—a collaboration with David Guetta from her debut studio album, Only Honest On The Weekend—went viral in 2022, more than a year after its release.

The song, which is certified Gold in the U.S., has amassed over 780 million combined global streams and over 700,000 creates on TikTok, which have over 2.8 billion combined views.

Becky Hill is currently gearing up for a select run of August tour dates, with shows in LA, San Francisco, Boston, and New York.

Buy or stream “Disconnect (Tiësto Remix).”