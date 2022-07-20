Benny Blanco Recruits BTS And Snoop Dogg For ‘Bad Decisions’

benny blanco - Photo: Matt Adam

Acclaimed artist and producer benny blanco has teamed up with Jin, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook of BTS and Snoop Dogg for a new song, “Bad Decisions,” which will be out August 5.

“Bad Decisions” is the first single to be released from benny’s forthcoming third LP, set for release later this year. “I’m still pinching myself,” says benny. “I can’t believe I have a song coming out with Jin, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook of BTS and Snoop Dogg. It doesn’t even feel real!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, Xbox will present benny, BTS, and Snoop fans all around the world with several unique and unprecedented ways to celebrate the release. More details are forthcoming, so stay tuned.

benny blanco is a multi-Platinum, award-winning artist, record producer, songwriter, and musician. His two albums to date—FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS and FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS 2—have been streamed more than eight billion times to date and have seen him collaborate with Justin Bieber (their Platinum hit “Lonely” reached No.1 on Top 40 radio and has been streamed more than 1 billion times), Halsey and Khalid (on the five times Platinum “Eastside,” a worldwide smash hit and Top 40 No.1), Juice WRLD, Selena Gomez, J Balvin, Tainy, Calvin Harris, and a host of others.

As a producer and songwriter, blanco is responsible for hundreds of millions of album sales worldwide due to his work with artists including Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Halsey, Maroon 5, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Kesha, Sia, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Wiz Khalifa, Kanye West, and many more. He is the founder of two labels in collaboration with Interscope Records: Mad Love Records and Friends Keep Secrets.

Last year, blanco linked up with buzzing star, Gracie Abrams, for a dynamic single and accompanying video, “Unlearn. The track was released on blanco’s and appeared on FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS 2 . The duo gave a stellar performance of “Unlearn” on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Listen to the best of benny blanco on Apple Music and Spotify.