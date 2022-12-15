Billie Eilish And Kendrick Lamar Lead Osheaga 2023 Bill

Billie Eilish – Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA

Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar have been announced as two of the headliners for the Canadian festival Osheaga 2023.

The weekender will take place at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène between August 4-6, 2023.

Alongside Eilish and Lamar, Rüfüs Du Sol will serve as the headliners for the 16th edition of Osheaga. Eilish and Du Sol top the bill at the event for the first time – although both have previously performed there lower down the line-up – while Lamar last headlined in 2015.

Osheaga’s founder Nick Farkas said in a press release: “15 years into this journey we have been fortunate to have some of the greatest acts in the world grace our stages. I feel that this year’s headliners continue in that tradition and represent what our festival is all about: Amazing live performances!

“We are excited to see Rüfüs Du Sol and Billie Eilish graduate to the main stages after their excellent performances in 2019 and 2018, and we anxiously await the return of Kendrick Lamar whose 2015 set is definitely in the running for one of the best Osheaga hardline sets ever. Long live Live Music, we hope you enjoy this year as much as we will.”

The rest of the line-up will be revealed in the coming months, while tickets will go on sale for Osheaga 2023 tomorrow (December 16) at 10am ET, and will be available to purchase here. American Express card members can access a special presale until 10pm ET today (15).

The Osheaga announcement follows the news that Eilish is set to top the bill at next year’s Reading & Leeds festivals in the UK. She will join the likes of Sam Fender, The Killers, Foals, Imagine Dragons, and Lewis Capaldi as headliner. The booking follows a mammoth 2022 for the pop star, which saw her make history as headliner of both Glastonbury and Coachella.

Find more information on the official Osheaga website.