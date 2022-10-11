Billie Eilish, Drake And More Confirmed For Lollapalooza 2023 South American Editions

Billie Eilish - Photo: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Lollapalooza Chile, Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza Brasil have revealed the lineups for their 2023 editions, revealing a massive bill featuring headliners Drake, Billie Eilish, Blink-182, Tame Impala, Rosalía and Lil Nas X.

The star-studded lineups also include Jane’s Addiction, The 1975, Armin Van Buuren, Jamie XX, Kali Uchis, Tove Lo, Purple Disco Machine, Alison Wonderland, Wallows, Melanie Martinez, Cigarettes After Sex, Dominic Fike, Omar Apollo, Modest Mouse, and many more. Tickets are on sale now.

The 2023 Lollapalooza shows will celebrate first-time South American performances for Billie Eilish, a newly reunited Blink-182 and Lil Nas X, and will serve as Drake’s first time performing in Argentina and Chile.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eleventh edition of Lollapalooza Chile takes place March 17-19 at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos. To view the full lineup or purchase tickets, visit www.lollapaloozacl.com.

The eighth edition of Lollapalooza Argentina takes place on March 17-19 at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. To view the full lineup or purchase tickets, visit www.lollapaloozaar.com.

The tenth edition of Lollapalooza Brasil takes place March 24-26 at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. To view the full lineup or purchase tickets, visit lollapaloozabr.com.

Lollapalooza in South America is produced by Perry Farrell, C3 Presents, Lotus Producciones (Chile), DF Entertainment (Argentina), and TIME FOR FUN (Brazil).

Earlier this year, Joseph Quinn, who plays metalhead Eddie Munson in Stranger Things, met Eddie’s idols, Metallica, at Chicago’s Lollapalooza fest.

On the Netflix show’s most recent season, Quinn’s character jams out on Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in a key scene and, as with the recent renaissance of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” the placement had a huge effect, bringing Metallica’s track back to the Billboard charts for the first time since 1986, and into the Top 40, no less.

Quinn enjoyed a pre-show hang at the festival with the band, where they chatted about the use of their song in the show. James Hetfield shared the fact that watching the show with his kids has been a bonding experience for him and his family, and expressed his gratitude for Quinn and Stranger Things doing right by the song.