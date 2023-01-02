BLACKPINK’s Jisoo To Release Debut Solo Album This Year

BLACKPINK - Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has confirmed that her long-awaited debut solo album will be released this year. Answering questions on Weverse to end 2022, the K-Pop star wrote, “Please wait for Jisoo’s solo album in 2023.”

YG Entertainment then confirmed in a statement: “BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently working hard on recording her solo album. While carrying out a busy world tour schedule since last year, she finished the album jacket photo shoot and worked on music production whenever she got the time in order to keep the promise with fans. She will greet [fans] soon with good news.”

Back in December, due to overwhelming demand, BLACKPINK added Japanese dates to their ‘Born Pink’ tour. The K-Pop superstars added four tour dates scheduled in two Japanese cities – Tokyo and Osaka. The first two tour dates announced are for April 8 and 9, 2023, and the venue is Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. Then, the quartet will perform at the Kyocera Dome of Osaka on June 3 and 4.

The four members kickstarted their world tour in August 2022 after the release of their second studio album, BORN PINK. Since then, BLACKPINK have performed in many popular cities such as Seoul, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Newark, LA, and London, among others.

The K-pop group will begin 2023 with their Asian leg of the tour on January 7 and 8 in Bangkok, which will be followed by concerts in Hong Kong, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, and many more. Hence, expanding their Asian leg of the World Tour to 11 cities and 18 concerts in total.

Earlier in December, BLACKPINK, along with Mickey Guyton, were honored by TIME, both securing titles in its People Of The Year 2022 list.

“The foursome released its highly anticipated second studio album, Born Pink, in September, which notched a record as the best-selling album by a Korean girl group, with over 2 million album sales,” TIME’s Raisa Bruner said.

