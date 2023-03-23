BLACKPINK Announces New Stadium Show In Paris

BLACKPINK - Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

BLACKPINK has announced a brand-new stadium show in Paris, as part of the Encore leg of their ongoing ‘Born Pink’ world tour.

The K-Pop superstars revealed on their official Twitter account that they are set to perform at the Stade de France in Paris, France on July 15. The stadium Encore show will take place about seven months after the girl group toured Europe in December 2022, which included two shows at the Accor Arena in Paris.

“We are so excited to come back and play in Paris, at the Stade de France this time, in July,” BLACKPINK said in a statement, per the official Stade de France website. “Paris is like our second home, we can’t wait to be with you BLINKS again.”

BLACKPINK also revealed the upcoming performance at the Stade de France will be the girl group’s “only stadium date in Europe this summer”.

They added: “We would be very happy if you could all be with us for this incredible night. See you at the Stade de France for ‘ENCORE’.”

According to the official Stade de France website, pre-sale for BLACKPINK’s new Paris show will kick off on March 30 at 11am local time. Meanwhile, general sales will start the next day on March 31 at 10am local time via Ticketmaster. Of note, ticket orders will be limited to six per order and per person.

The upcoming Paris stadium show is the latest in BLACKPINK’s Encore leg of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour. Back in February, the girl group announced two new shows in Bangkok as part of this new leg of their global tour.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK member Jisoo is set to release her debut solo project ME later this month. The single album will be led by the title track ‘Flowers’.

