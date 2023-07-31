Blackstreet Honored With Street In Paterson, New Jersey

Blackstreet - Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The iconic R&B group Blackstreet were honored with their own street in Paterson, NJ over the weekend. At a ceremony that took place on Friday, July 28, a stretch of road on Presidential Boulevard was renamed Blackstreet Boulevard.

“Words can not express the amount of joy we have at this moment,” the group posted in a statement on social media. “Having a street dedicated to us in our honor from the city we grew up in is beyond anything we would have imagined when we were kids.”

Dr. Lilisa Mimms, a councilwoman-at-large for Paterson, said, “I believe in recognizing our local talent and giving them their flowers while they can smell them. Honoring our artists’ achievements and contributions is essential for preserving our city’s cultural heritage and inspiring future generations.”

Musically, last we heard from the group was in 2021 when, following the release of the 25th anniversary edition of their album Another Level, producer LLusion, known as “the remix guy” on TikTok, celebrated the event by releasing a brand new remix of their classic song “No Diggity.”

LLusion is an American music producer and remixer. With social media following of over 4.5 million, LLusion has used TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Soundcloud to generate traffic to his projects, including his next EP set to release later this year.

Originally released on July 29, 1996, “No Diggity” was the first single for Blackstreet’s four times platinum second studio album Another Level. The song reached No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and in New Zealand, and No.9 in the United Kingdom. It ranked at No.91 on Rolling Stone and MTV: 100 Greatest Pop Songs. It sold 1.6 million copies in 1996, and won the 1998 GRAMMY Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and was nominated for GRAMMY Award for Best R&B Song. It ranked at #32 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Songs of the 90s.

Listen to the best of Blackstreet on Apple Music and Spotify.