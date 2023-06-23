Listen To Blake Mills’ New Single ‘There Is No Now’

Blake Mills - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Blake Mills returns with “There Is No Now,” alongside an accompanying video directed by Justin Daashuur Hopkins. The track is taken from the artist’s new solo album, co-written and co-produced by Chris Weisman, Jelly Road, set for release July 14 on New Deal/Verve.

“There Is No Now” follows Mills’ first single, “Skeleton Is Walking,” named “graceful and ornate” by Stereogum, while Pitchfork hails that Mills’ voice “offers dreamy musings that float like torn journal scraps…” Furthermore, The FADER asserts that the song “charts an imitable path for itself” growing “from meditation to invocation with an extended, mesmerizing guitar solo.”

Mills learned of Weisman through a friend while making the critically acclaimed album Notes With Attachments with bassist Pino Palladino. Mills reached out and the two quickly began collaborating on material via email, starting with songs for Amazon Prime’s lauded limited series Daisy Jones and the Six, for which Mills worked as the Executive Music Producer and chief songwriter, writing and producing all the original songs from the show and its accompanying record Aurora, while working closely with the singer and guitarist Weisman, among others.

Together, the pair wrote the entirety of Jelly Road which was recorded and co-mixed by engineer and frequent Mills collaborator Joseph Lorge (Bob Dylan, Phoebe Bridgers, Feist). The duo is coming off a run of sold-out dates around Mills’ performance with Joni Mitchell at Washington’s The Gorge Amphitheater. The Blake Mills Featuring Chris Weisman Tour took them to select cities on the West Coast, where they played music from Jelly Road as well as select songs from throughout their varied careers.

Grammy Award winner and two-time Grammy Award Producer of the Year nominee, Blake Mills has released four acclaimed solo albums and produced, played, and recorded with artists such as Fiona Apple, Alabama Shakes, Phoebe Bridgers, Perfume Genius, Moses Sumney, Bob Dylan, Laura Marling, Cass McCombs, Jay-Z, Weyes Blood, and Randy Newman, among others.

