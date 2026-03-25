Blue October Announces ‘Foiled’ 20th Anniversary Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Texas alt-rock stars Blue October have announced that they’ll be hitting the road this fall to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their celebrated fourth LP, Foiled. Originally released on April 4, 2006, the Houston band will bring the album to venues across the United States and Canada.

Blue October, which consists of Justin Furstenfeld, Ryan Delahoussaye, Jeremy Furstenfeld, Matt Noveskey, and Steve Schiltz, will begin the Foiled tour on October 22 in Abilene, Texas. From there, the group will visit cities like Detroit, Toronto, New York, Orlando, Nashville, Little Rock, and more, before concluding with two hometown shows on December 18 and 19 at Houston’s 713 Music Hall. Tickets for the tour will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, March 27.

Blue October - Into The Ocean

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Upon its release back in 2006, Foiled landed within the Billboard Rock Chart Top 10. It established the band as one of rock’s most exciting groups, thanks to now-platinum singles like “Hate Me” and “Into the Ocean.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, bandleader Justin Furstenfeld found renewed interest in the band’s celebrated album when he decided to offer up livestream performances in which he performed Foiled in full. These ended up being two sold-out back-to-back online concerts on Stageit. He spoke about the April 2020 livestreams with The Vinyl District, having explained: “I’ve never played the Foiled album start to finish, and people have always begged me to. So, I thought that I would because they wanted it. I sang my little heart out, and the show sold out. I learned all the songs perfectly, practiced them, and I just gave them my whole heart. I even wore the damn suit because that’s what I used to wear back in 2007.”

Find out more information about the tour here.