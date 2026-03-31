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Blue October Announce ‘Foiled’ Vinyl Reissue

The Texas alt-rock band are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the breakthrough album with limited-edition vinyl and a tour.

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Blue October Foiled
Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Blue October are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their fourth album, Foiled. The breakthrough album from the Texas alt-rock group will be made available in a variety of vinyl variants.

To further mark the anniversary, Blue October has filmed a brand new music video for the standout track, “Congratulations,” which they will premiere tonight on YouTube at 5 pm PT/7pm CT with a live Q&A with the band. You can check it all out here. The newly remastered album features the now-platinum hit singles “Hate Me” and “Into The Ocean.” Both songs deal with heavy topics, including depression and addiction. When the album came out back in 2006, Foiled landed within the Billboard Rock Chart Top 10.

Blue October, which consists of Justin Furstenfeld, Ryan Delahoussaye, Jeremy Furstenfeld, Matt Noveskey, and Steve Schiltz, recently announced that they will be hitting the road in honor of the anniversary. The Foiled tour begins on October 22 in Abilene, Texas. From there, the group will visit cities like Detroit, Toronto, New York, Orlando, Nashville, Little Rock, and more, before concluding with two hometown shows on December 18 and 19 at Houston’s 713 Music Hall. Each night, the band will perform the full album, from front to back. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

In a recent interview, Furstenfeld spoke with The Dallas Observer about the anniversary tour. When asked what he was most looking forward to about being on the road again, Furstenfeld expressed excitement about performing the album with a celebratory mindset. “They’re such personal songs, and back then, there were a lot of things going on and I wasn’t able to celebrate the fact that [Foiled] was succeeding,” he said. “So it seemed like the bigger the album got back then, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that means we’re just gonna have to keep on going with this.’ Now, being sober, being in an amazing place in life, having kids and seeing just how big the impact of that album was for me and my life now, I’m finally able to go out and celebrate its success.”

Shop the 20th anniversary of Blue October’s Foiled here.

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