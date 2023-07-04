Bombay Bicycle Club To Perform Exclusive ‘Karaoke’ Tour In The UK

Bombay Bicycle Club - Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Bombay Bicycle Club have announced a series of special UK karaoke events. The north London band led by Jack Steadman will bring their ‘Karaoke Tour’ to Rough Trade record stores in London, Nottingham and Bristol next month.

All four members of Bombay Bicycle Club will act as the house band, and are recruiting fans to join them on stage to sing, play guitar, play bass or drum along to tracks from their five studio albums to date.

“Can you sing better than these four terrible singers?” the group wrote on social media to announce the trio of dates. “We’re the backing band; you’re the singers. We’ll be playing Bombay songs but may have a few indie disco staples up our sleeves.”

Tickets are available now with further instructions to be provided nearer the time. Check out the band’s schedule below.

A further run of more traditional instore gigs is set to follow in October ahead of a European headline tour the following month. Visit the band’s official website for the full schedule and ticket information.

Bombay Bicycle Club will also play a series of festival shows this summer. This coming weekend (July 8), the band will perform at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid before taking to the stage at Y Not in Derbyshire, and WOMAD Festival in Wiltshire later this month.

The band announced their sixth studio album My Big Day in June and shared its title track. Due for release on October 20, the forthcoming record serves as the follow-up to 2020’s widely-praised Everything Else Has Gone Wrong, produced by John Congleton (St. Vincent, The War On Drugs.)

Bombay Bicycle Club play the following Karaoke tour in the UK:

August 22 – Rough Trade East, London

August 23 – Rough Trade, Nottingham

August 24 – Rough Trade, Bristol

