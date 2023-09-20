Boygenius Shares Music Video For ‘Cool About It’

boygenius, ‘Cool About It’ - Photo: YouTube/The Oriel Co.

boygenius (Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus) has released an animated video for “Cool About It,” the lead single off their critically acclaimed album the record, which dropped on March 31 of this year.

The video, which is the first animated video directed by Lauren Tsai, details the relationship between a dog and a dog toy through intricate visuals and beautifully crafted animation.

Of the video’s creation, Tsai said: “‘Cool About It’ is a beautifully melancholic and piercing song that puts words to feelings often unexplained. It is an absolute dream to collaborate with the genius that is boygenius. I made animated videos on YouTube when I was 11 and I cannot imagine something I’d lose my mind over more if I could go back in time and tell myself. I will always be grateful to the band for the many ways in which their work has affected my life.”

The band will kick off their fall tour on September 25 with two nights in Boston (MGM Music Hall at Fenway), and make stops in New Haven (Westville Music Bowl) and Philadelphia (TD Pavilion at The Mann) before their Madison Square Garden debut on October 2 and special Halloween event at Hollywood Bowl on October 31. Support comes from MUNA, Samia, and Palehound and a special Halloween event with 100 gecs and special guest, Sloppy Jane.

In August, boygenius made an 82-song Spotify playlist of songs that inspired their debut album.

Artists featured include Big Thief, Hop Along, Waxahatchee, HAIM, Land of Talk, Mitski, Band of Horses, The National, Wilco, Great Grandpa, Bon Iver & St. Vincent, Iron & Wine, Wild Pink, Broken Social Scene, Regina Spektor, Wednesday, Brian Eno, Sinéad O’Connor, Parliament, Fugazi, Angel Du$t, Joyce Manor, Mineral, Defiance, Ohio, Frank Black, The Soft Boys, Nada Surf, Suicide, The Cars, Cyndi Lauper, and more. The playlist also includes Jay Som, who contributed to the record and plays in boygenius’ live band.

Buy or stream the record.