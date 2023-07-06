Bryan Chase Shares Music Video For ‘Raindrop’

Bryan Chase - Photo: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Korean hip-hop artist Bryan Chase has shared the official music video for “Raindrop,” a track from his debut EP [2U], which is out now via THEBLACKLABEL and Interscope Records.

The futuristic video finds Bryan’s robotic alter ego navigating a post-apocalyptic world. “‘Raindrop’ carries a powerful message about staying resilient in the face of constant challenges and refusing to be defeated by adversity.” Bryan shared. The track is produced by BIG BANANA, who recently produced “나는 (Reason)” by fellow THEBLACKLABEL artist TAEYANG.

The video for “Raindrop” follows Bryan’s momentous comeback and the excitement surrounding the “2U” title-track, which finds Bryan alongside New York rap star A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The single was named “Song You Need To Know” by Rolling Strong and the video quickly generated 1M plus views. “

2U” is written by Bryan with production by 24, the lead beat-maker for BLACKPINK, who is behind the global hits “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” and “Pink Venom.” The cinematic, anime-inspired music video was created by Takayuki Moriya, the executive producer of the award-winning Japanese virtual human company Aww Inc., and YKBX, an acclaimed animator and video director.

Released on June 28, the six-song EP showcases Bryan’s artistic and personal growth, as he explores new sounds and ideas, pushing himself out of his comfort zone. “This album is an embodiment of my deepest thoughts and emotions, my highs and lows, my heaven and hell,” Bryan shared. “This is 2U.” Bryan partook in all of the songwriting throughout the EP with production from BIG BANANA, 24m and his long-time collaborator JUNIORCHEF. The album is executive produced by TEDDY.

[2U] marks Bryan’s highly-anticipated return, following a feature on TAEYANG’s 2023 EP, Down to Earth. Bryan’s standout guest verse on “Nightfall” and the accompanying live performance video left a lasting impression and set the stage for his solo release. Leading up to the EP, Bryan announced his comeback with the pre-release music video for “Restart It.”

Buy or stream [2U].