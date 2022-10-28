Buju Banton Recruits Busy Signal For New Single ‘Si Mi Clean’

Buju Banton - Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

International reggae icon Buju Banton has returned with a new song titled “Si Mi Clean.” “Si Mi Clean” features fellow Jamaican dancehall reggae artist Busy Signal.

“This song deals with trends, the way we carry ourselves, and always remembering a clean heart above all things,” says Buju Banton. He further explains, “So ‘Si Mi Clean’ is not just about your outward appearance but also your inner appearance of cleanliness and a clean livity.”

Buju Banton - Si Mi Clean ft. Busy Signal (Visualizer)

“Si Mi Clean” is a follow-up to his 2020 beloved return to music with his first full-length studio album in a decade, Upside Down 2020, which was released on June 26, 2020.

Buju Banton is a living legend and a quintessential reggae artist. He will join Beres Hammond in concert on this upcoming New Year’s Day at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in Priory, St. Ann, Jamaica, marking the first time these two reggae stars will perform together on the island.

His subsequent announcement in 2020 that he had signed with Roc Nation was followed with two brand-new songs “Steppa” and “Trust” and accompanying music videos that energized his global audience.

Upside Down 2020 featured collaborations with Stephen Marley, John Legend, Pharrell, and Stefflon Don. Buju Banton’s subsequent Grammy nomination followed in 2021 and came as no surprise as this marked his fourth career nomination.

Banton’s previous studio album, Before the Dawn, was released in 2010. Banton has had a prolific career having consistently released albums since his debut in 1992. One of his most outstanding albums, his 1995 album Til Shiloh, was certified Gold by the RIAA. He has been described by the Associated Press as “one of the most respected acts in reggae.”

The FADER goes further describing him as “a national hero,” continuing with, “Buju Banton, born Mark Myrie, is more Jamaican than jerk chicken, Red Stripe beer, and a croaking lizard combined. He’s as much a singer as he is a hallmark of Jamaican culture.”

Buy or stream “Si Mi Clean.”