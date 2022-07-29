Bullet For My Valentine Share Brand New Single, ‘No More Tears To Cry’

Bullet For My Valentine - Photo: Fiona Garden courtesy of Spinefarm

Bullet For My Valentine have today released their brand new single, “No More Tears To Cry”, which you can check out below.

The band said in a statement: “We’re super happy to announce our new single “No More Tears” is out now!! The song is a dark but colorful story about dealing with mental health struggles. Musically the track is very different from the other tracks on the album and has a lot of surprises on there, including slide guitar.”

ADVERTISEMENT

No More Tears To Cry’ will feature on a deluxe version of BFMV’s current self-titled album – due for digital & CD release via Spinefarm on August 5, 2022. This extended release features 4 brand new tracks, plus “Stitches”, a song previously only available as a Japanese exclusive. A vinyl pressing will launch on November 11, 2022.

No More Tears To Cry

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Bullet For My Valentine’s seventh studio record sees the band at their heaviest and most visceral, and these additional tracks are no different, offering another round of signature blistering Bullet.

“I think it’s the most ferocious side of Bullet For My Valentine that I’ve ever known,” Michael “Padge” Paget said of the album. “It’s time for us to put out a really angry, heavy, aggressive record. I just can’t wait to grimace on stage!”

Meanwhile, BFMV have announced a 10-date UK headline tour for Feb/ March 2023. Atreyu and Jinjer will join the bill across all shows. You can check the full itinerary out below.

Bullet For My Valentine 2023 UK Headline Tour Dates:

Feb 26 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Feb 28 – O2 Academy, Bristol

March 1 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

March 3 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

March 4 – Barrowland, Glasgow

March 6 – O2 Academy, Leeds

March 7 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

March 8 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

March 10 – Arena, Swansea

March 11 – Roundhouse, London

Pre-order the deluxe edition of Bullet For My Valentine.