Calum Scott Embraces Imperfection On Up-Tempo New Single ‘At Your Worst’

Calum Scott – Photo: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

Calum Scott has shared his latest single in the up-tempo new track “At Your Worst,” an encouraging embrace of imperfection.

“You know I’ll love you at your worst/Be right beside you when it hurts,” he sings in the chorus of the high-energy song. “Don’t you know I would die for you/The least that you deserve.”

“At Your Worst” is Scott’s first solo single since the mid-2022 release of his acclaimed sophomore album Bridges and was created with co-writers/producers Digital Farm Animals and longtime collaborator Jon “MAGS” Maguire. Featuring a hard-hitting sound graced with lush guitar work and brightly hypnotic synth tones, the song is a bold departure from the piano-driven balladry of the star’s previous hits like “Biblical.”

At Your Worst

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“‘At Your Worst’ was born from a feeling that sometimes it might be hard for someone to love me because of my anxieties, my time away, my self-doubt — but also from the realization that we are all worthy of being loved no matter our flaws or insecurities,” Scott explained.

“This could be a song reassuring someone that you’ll love them no matter what, but it’s also a song to yourself: a reminder that you should love yourself at your worst because self-love is the most important. The sound on this one feels nostalgic and retro to me — kind of takes me back to my Sega Mega Drive. I’m excited to share new music with my fans and show everyone what I’ve been working on!”

Rooted in raw sincerity, sophisticated melody, and warm but powerful vocal presence, “At Your Worst” continues Scott’s musical magic that has defined his career since his 2018 gold-certified debut album Only Human.

Earlier this year, Scott teamed up with British DJ and producer Jax Jones on the chart-climbing track “Whistle,” a contagious track that made a persuasive case for giving a lover a second chance.

Meanwhile, Scott is set to hold a headline show at London’s Eventim Apollo next year. “The Songbook So Far” gig will take place on March 12 and will pay homage to the singer-songwriter’s hits and celebrate his decade-long career so far.

