Calum Scott Announces One-Off Headline Show At London’s Eventim Apollo

Calum Scott - Photo: Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

BRIT Award-nominated singer-songwriter Calum Scott has announced a one-off headline show, “The Songbook So Far” at London’s Eventim Apollo on March 12, 2024.

Adressing his forthcoming Eventim Apollo show, Scott in a statement: “Since I brought my ‘Bridges World Tour’ to London late last year at the iconic Palladium, I have been pining to be back! I have done a few special shows in London, my last one in 2018 at Union Chapel and that really was unique for me, but I have really grown as a man and as an artist in those five years. A lot has changed for me and that is directly reflected in my music, my performances but most importantly, my shows. I’m not going to give anything away; you’ll have to come see “The Songbook So Far” for yourself – you won’t regret it!”

With a 2023 BRIT nomination for 2022’s “Where Are You Now” with Lost Frequencies, this year has already proven a milestone year in Scott’s career. The musician collaborated with nominated producer, DJ and global hitmaker Jax Jones to create the contagious, high-energy single, “Whistle” (76 million total streams so far), performing the track on ITV2’s Love Island and opening the BAFTA TV Awards.

More recently, Scott guested on Take That’s new version of their 2008 UK No.1 “Greatest Day,” reworked by the Grammy-winning producer-DJ Robin Schulz. Due to feature in the film adaptation of the band’s hit stage musical, due to arrive this month, the song was released just ahead of Take That’s headline performance at King Charles’s Coronation Concert on Sunday (May 7), from the East Lawn of Windsor Castle.

Scott’s critically acclaimed sophomore album, Bridges, in 2022, produced by the in-demand Greg Kurstin (Paul McCartney, Elton John, Adele), was the follow up to his lauded multi-platinum 2018 debut Only Human, which topped the charts in over 20 territories. Scott’s hit songs to date include “You Are The Reason,” the second most popular song for a first dance behind Ed Sheeran & Beyonce’s “Perfect” duet according to The Sunday Times and multi-platinum, BRIT nominated “Dancing On My Own” which spent 15 weeks in the Top 10 and became one of the bestselling singles of 2016.

