Cameron Crowe To Develop New Joni Mitchell Biopic

Joni Mitchell – Photo: Joel Bernstein (Courtesy of Pester PR)

Cameron Crowe is working on a new biopic about Joni Mitchell’s life, with input from the star herself.

The acclaimed director, who helmed Almost Famous and Jerry Maguire, has been working with the legendary artist on a script for the film for the last two years, according to a post from Above The Line. The story was reshared on Mitchell’s official website.

The as-yet-untitled biopic currently has no release date attached. It will mark Crowe’s first film since the 2015 romcom Aloha, although in 2019, he produced the documentary David Crosby: Remember My Name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitchell, meanwhile, has enjoyed a handful of public appearances in recent months. Last year, she made a surprise appearance at Newport Folk Festival, where she performed 13 songs with special guests, including Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford, Wynonna Judd, and more. It was her first full performance since 2002 and her first live performance since she suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015.

More recently, Mitchell also performed at Washington D.C.’s Library Of Congress earlier this month (March 2) as part of the institution’s Gershwin Prize week. She played “The Circle Game,” which was released in 1970, and a cover of “Summertime” at the event.

She will hold another performance in June with a rare live concert at Washington state’s Gorge Amphitheatre. Mitchell will be joined at the event by a backing band dubbed the Joni Jam, whose line-up is yet-to-be-announced.

Meanwhile, the star confirmed plans for a new live album in an interview with Elton John last year. Appearing on the British pop icon’s Apple Music 1 show Rocket Hour, the US star shared the story behind her appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival.

Noting that she did not rehearse for the performance, she said: “I had to figure out what I did. And I couldn’t sing the key; I’ve become an alto, I’m not a soprano anymore, so I couldn’t sing the song. And I thought people might feel lighted that if I just played the guitar part but I like the guitar part to that song. So anyway, it was very well received, much to my delight.”

Although she did not sure much detail about it, she also explained that she was “trying to put out” a live album of the performance.

Buy or stream Joni Mitchell Live At Carnegie Hall 1969.