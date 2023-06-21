Carrie Underwood Unveils ‘Denim & Rhinestones Deluxe’ Tracklist

Carrie Underwood - Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Carrie Underwood is announced a deluxe edition of Denim & Rhinestones. The forthcoming project, which is due out in September, will feature six new tracks, in addition to the 12 on the original version.

Underwood began teasing the deluxe edition earlier this month when she released “Take Me Out.” Limited edition packages of Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) will be available, including a double picture disc vinyl version, CD, poster, and more.

In “Take Me Out,” the eight-time Grammy-winner sings “Ain’t nothin’ wrong with us; it’s just that sometimes love gets covered up in life.” The Nash News writes of the track: “’Take Me Out’ is meant to slow dance to. The tempo lays the groundwork for the longing in Underwood’s voice. She sings about wanting to spend more time with the person she loves.

“As life can be chaotic at times, it’s important to make time for those who matter most. Especially in relationships, sometimes all it takes is time alone. ‘I miss your touch / I miss that fire/So kiss me like it’s the first time tonight.’ The softer, more vulnerable Underwood songs make people realize why they love her all over again.”

Underwood’s Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency also resumes this month at Resorts World Las Vegas, and she will accompany Guns N’ Roses again this summer on three stadium dates on the North American leg of their 2023 world tour. These are at Croix-Bieue Medavie Stadium in Moncton, NB; Parc Jean Drapeau in Montreal QE; and Geodis Park in Nashville, TN.

Pre-order Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition).

Denim & Rhinestones Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

Denim & Rhinestones

Velvet Heartbreak

Ghost Story

Hate My Heart

Burn

Crazy Angels

Faster

Pink Champagne

Wanted Woman

Poor Everybody Else

She Don’t Know

Garden

Out of That Truck*

Give Her That*

Drunk and Hungover*

Damage*

Take Me Out*

She Don’t Know (live from Denim & Rhinestones Tour)*

* – Deluxe Edition tracks