Carrie Underwood Gives Fans ‘Give Her That’ Ahead Of Deluxe Album

Carrie Underwood - Photo: CMT

Carrie Underwood has shared the new song “Give Her That,” just released ahead of the deluxe version of her Denim & Rhinestones album. The country superstar co-wrote the song with David Garcia and Lydia Vaughn, and it was co-produced by Underwood and Garcia.

Shop the best of Carrie Underwood’s discography on vinyl.

The mid-tempo song has a pensive feel and a typically powerful lead vocal, and is one of the six new songs on the expanded edition of the 2022 album, which arrives on September 22. The reconfigured version also includes the recently-unveiled “Take Me Out” and “Out of That Truck.” The latter song is currently in the Top 40 of the country airplay chart. Denim & Rhinestones reached No.2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums, and No.10 on the Billboard 200, when it came out in June last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Give Her That

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Various formats of the album and merchandise will be available, including a double picture disc vinyl, CD, poster, and more. Just ahead of the deluxe edition, on September 10, Underwood will make her return to the show open of Sunday Night Football on NBC, for the 11th consecutive season, before the Dallas Cowboys visit the New York Giants. The opening has an updated rendition of the network’s football theme “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” with a concert performance “interspersed with augmented reality highlights displayed across a halo scoreboard.”

Pre-order Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition).

The full tracklist is:

Denim & Rhinestones

Velvet Heartbreak

Ghost Story

Hate My Heart

Burn

Crazy Angels

Faster

Pink Champagne

Wanted Woman

Poor Everybody Else

She Don’t Know

Garden

Out of That Truck*

Give Her That*

Drunk and Hungover*

Damage*

Take Me Out*

She Don’t Know (live from Denim & Rhinestones Tour)*

* – Deluxe Edition tracks