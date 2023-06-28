Chemical Brothers ‘Live Again’ With New Track, Announce First Book

The Chemical Brothers - Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

The Chemical Brothers have released the new track “Live Again,” which had its world premiere this morning (28) on Lauren Laverne’s BBC 6 Music Show.

Shop the Chemical Brothers’ discography on vinyl.

The powerful and uplifting track features vocals from Heavenly Recordings’ Halo Maud and follows the recently-released “No Reason,” as well as their appearance on Glastonbury’s Arcadia Stage last Friday, in a DJ set described by NME as “ferocious.” Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons have also announced the October publication of their first book.

ADVERTISEMENT

Live Again (Single Edit)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Live Again” will feature on the Chemical Brothers’ tenth studo album, due later this year as the follow-up to 2019’s No Geography. The duo also have a series of previously- announced live dates in the UK and across Europe over the summer and into the fall, details of which are below.

The book, Paused in Cosmic Reflection, will be published on October 28 by White Rabbit/ Orion Publishing Group as a retrospective of their 30-year-career, told in the voices of Rowlands and Simons as well as studio collaborators, artists, stage show designers, and friends. It was written by the duo with their longtime press officer Robin Turner, who also wrote Believe in Magic: The First Thirty Years of Heavenly Recordings and, announces the publicity, “collates hundreds of hours of interviews into a kaleidoscopic history of the band and of the burgeoning electronic scene they grew up in.”

Examining the group’s creative process and the world created through their cutting-edge music, Paused in Cosmic Reflection is a unique insight into their history, from early years in Manchester through the creation of landmark singles and albums and the emergence of their huge and globally admired live show.

The book will feature contributions from Noel Gallagher, Beck, Aurora, Beth Orton, Michel Gondry, Wayne Coyne, Adam Smith (the designer of the unique video elements in their live shows), Erol Alkan, sleeve artist Kate Gibb, and many more. It’s fully illustrated with photography and design work from the group’s archives, much of which is previously unseen.

Buy or stream the Chemical Brothers’ “Live Again.”

The duo’ full live schedule is:

July

Thu 6th Bilbao BBK Live, Bilbao, Spain

Sat 8th AMA Music Festival, Romano D‘Ezzelino, Italy

Fri 21th Electric Castle, Cluj, Romania

Sun 23th Lucca Summer Festival, Lucca, Italy

August

Fri 4th Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire, UK

Sat 12th FEST Festival, Chorzów, Poland

Fri 18th Cabaret Vert, Charleville-Mézières, France

Sat 26th Rock En Seine, Saint-Cloud, France

September

Sat 9th The Bay Series, Cardiff, UK

October

Thu 26th OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Fri 27th AO Arena, Manchester

Sat 28th First Direct Arena, Leeds

November

Wed 1st 3Arena, Dublin

Fri 3rd Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Sat 4th The O2, London