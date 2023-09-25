Chris Stapleton Announces 2024 U.K. And Ireland Tour

Chris Stapleton - Photo: Becky Fluke

Chris Stapleton will take his “All-American Road Show” across the pond next fall for a series of headlining arena shows in the U.K. and Ireland, including stops at Manchester’s AO Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro Arena, Dublin’s 3Arena, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, and London’s The O2.

Tickets for the shows, which will feature special guest Marty Stuart, will be available for pre-sale starting this Wednesday, September 27 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, September 29 at 10:00am local time.

The newly confirmed dates add to an already extensive tour schedule for Stapleton, who will continue his “All-American Road Show” through this fall and will join George Strait for several stadium shows next year.

The upcoming performances celebrate Stapleton’s highly anticipated new album, Higher, which will be released November 10 on Mercury Nashville. Produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton, and Stapleton himself, Higher was recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A and showcases his supernatural voice and musical versatility across 14 songs that defy genre.

Already receiving critical attention, Stapleton has unveiled two album tracks: “Think I’m In Love With You” and “White Horse,” of which Billboard praised as, “a hell-raising anthem, meant to be blared with windows down and enjoyed with ears ringing. ‘White Horse’ finds Stapleton pairing an outlaw swagger with some heaven-scraping vocals, going for the gusto throughout the chorus to try and match the guitar snarl.”

Additionally, Consequence declared, “‘White Horse’ certainly suggests that Stapleton is leaning into his strengths as a cross-genre act.”

The new music adds to yet another landmark year for the 8x Grammy, 15x ACM and 15x CMA Award-winner, who is nominated for three more awards at this year’s 57th Annual CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year (“We Don’t Fight Anymore” with Carly Pearce).

Visit Chris Stapleton’s official website for more information.