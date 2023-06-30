Chris Stapleton Shares ‘The Star-Spangled Banner (Live From Super Bowl LVII)’

Chris Stapleton - Photo: Andy Barron

Chris Stapleton’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner (Live from Super Bowl LVII)” is out today, a reminder of his epic and powerful version of The National Anthem.

Recorded earlier this year at Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, the performance was called “rousing” (Billboard), “inspired” (Variety) “emotional” (Associated Press), and “soaring” (The Wall Street Journal).

Earlier this week, Stapleton teamed up with luxury cowboy boot brand Lucchese to create a limited edition collection. The line was released on June 22 and features three styles of cowboy boots to choose from in leather or Italian suede starting at $695.

Lucchese took to Instagram to announce the collaboration with a shot of Stapleton in the middle of the cowboy boot line, showing off the different styles. Check out the post here. “Whether crafting a song or crafting a boot, it’s all about the artistry from the first sheet of leather to the first strum of a chord,” the caption read.

Last month, Stapleton was honored at the 58th annual ACM Awards. Hosted by global superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the two-hour event was streamed live for an international audience across 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, from the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The Academy’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year, was awarded to Chris Stapleton. Lainey Wilson and HARDY led the night in total wins with four awards apiece, followed by Cole Swindell with three wins. The show celebrated country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent and featured 18 show-stopping performances from 25 artists, along with exclusive collaborations and unexpected moments that captivated fans worldwide. Brothers Osborne took home Duo of the Year.

In other Stapleton-adjacent news, the country superstar was recently recruited by Carly Pearce for the new single “We Don’t Fight Anymore.” Now available everywhere via Big Machine Records, the stirring single is a true showcase of her songwriting capabilities as it explores the complexities of a relationship, brought to life through vivid lyrics and rich vocal deliveries.

Listen to the best of Chris Stapleton on Apple Music and Spotify.