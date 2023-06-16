Listen To Coi Leray’s New Single ‘Run It Up’

Coi Leray - Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Meta

Coi Leray has released her new single “Run It Up” via Uptown Records/Republic Records. “Run It Up” follows “Bops” and “My Body” as Coi’s third single from her highly anticipated sophomore album, COI.

COI is set to arrive on June 23. Over the course of 15 eclectic tracks, Leray will showcase not only her famous flow but also her vocals while touching on a multitude of genres. Fans can expect the hit-maker to explore varied sounds, from rap and rock, to pop, reggae, and dance.

Coi Leray - Run It Up (Official Audio)

The album is preceded by the aforementioned singles, including “Bops,” which arrived alongside a music video in which she is full of confidence as she proudly proves her success as a chart-topping artist who can crank up a smash hit after hit. The video was produced and directed by Coi’s multi-media production company Trendsetter Studios with Coi credited as Creative Director.

The video finds Coi letting loose and celebrating her success with friends, complete with a cake and impressive dance moves in front of the framed records that got her here. We see Coi dancing in front of the physical manifestation of her artistry—the multi-Platinum record “No More Parties,” the Gold-certified “Big Purr (Prrrd)” [feat. Pooh Shiesty], and the frame triumphantly naming her a Billboard chart-topping artist. Coi and her dancers show off not only her bops, but her dance moves as well, wearing shorts with the word “PLAYERS” across—a proud display of Coi’s highest-charting single to date.

2023 is in full force for Coi due to her chart-topping success of her smash hit “Players”, bountiful new music releases, and major festival performances such as Rolling Loud California, Austin City Limits, Summer Jam and more. Coi is also joining the lineups at Jay-Z’s Made In America and Kid Cudi’s Moon Man’s Landing. This year has also seen Coi become the voice of the WNBA’s “More Than Game” campaign ahead of their 2023 season.

Pre-order COI.