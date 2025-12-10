December’s Crate Finds Highlight Vinyl Jazz Gems

Image: Courtesy of uDiscover

uDiscoverMusic’s regular discount section, Crate Finds, is in jazz mood this December. We’ve got a selection from UMG’s robust jazz catalog, including releases in the Blue Note Tone Poet and Verve Acoustic Sounds series.

Exciting LPs available at significantly reduced prices include a reissue of the 1956 Ella & Louis album from Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, reissued as part of the Verve Acoustic Sounds series. McCoy Tyner’s classic Expansions, reissued via Blue Note’s Tone Poet series, is also available on sale. Another highlight available at a reduced rate is Kenny Burrell’s seminal Guitar Forms, which was re-released as part of the Acoustic Sounds roster.

Verve’s Acoustic Sounds series has been ongoing since 2020, reissuing a vast collection of records from Verve/UMe’s rich archive.

Upon the series’ launch, Acoustic Sounds’ CEO Chad Kassem shared that he believed the project would produce “the highest quality reissues of some of the world’s greatest jazz albums.” He further shared, “Each step in our production process – from title selection to mastering, pressing and packaging – is designed to meet the highest standards, and we want everyone who hears these albums to feel the love and hard work we put into everything we do.”

The Tone Poet Audiophile series is mastered fully analog, directly from the original master tapes, by Kevin Gray of Cohearant Audio. Each release is pressed on 180g vinyl at Record Technology Inc. (RTI) and packed in deluxe tip-on jackets. The reissues are available a la carte or as part of the Tone Poet Society subscription service, which launched in 2025.

The series, which focuses on classic jazz in high fidelity, is helmed by Blue Note’s in-house producer Joe Harley, the “Tone Poet” himself. The series highlights releases from the storied record label’s archives, as well as from labels under the Blue Note umbrella like Pacific Jazz and Jazz: West.

