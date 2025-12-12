D12’s ‘D12 World’ Gets a Vinyl Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Shady Records

D12’s D12 World album is coming to vinyl for the first time. The reissue, which was announced today, is set for release on 2LP standard black vinyl.

Originally released in 2004, D12 World is the rap group’s second and final album, following 2001’s Devil’s Night debut. It included hip-hop favorites like “My Band,” “How Come,” and “40 Oz.”

“My Band” remains D12’s biggest hit to date, No. 6 in the United States, hitting No. 2 in the United Kingdom, and topping the charts in Australia, New Zealand, and Norway. The music video, which gained popularity for its satirical portrayal of various celebrities like 50 Cent, *NSYNC, the Backstreet Boys, and, of course, Eminem. It was nominated for Video of the Year, Best Group Video, and Best Rap Video at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards. D12 World debuted at No. 1 on the U.S., UK, Irish, Canadian, Australian, and New Zealand albums charts, and later received a double-platinum certification in the U.S.

D12 was formed in 1996 by rapper Proof, a childhood friend of Eminem. Other group members included Bugz, Bizarre, Mr. Porter, Kuniva, and Swifty McVay. Following Bugz’s death in 1999, Eminem joined the group. Tragically, in 2006, Proof was murdered. Their final release was 2015’s mixtape, Devils Night: Reloaded.

Last month, Eminem joined Jack White as a surprise guest during his Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers’ Thanksgiving Day halftime performance. The two Detroit natives performed a live mashup of his 2002 “‘Till I Collapse” hit and The White Stripes’ “Hello Operator” with White. Following the game, the artists released a live EP of their performance on streaming platforms. The rapper will serve as the Detroit Lions organization’s talent selection and halftime production consultant alongside Paul Rosenberg, his longtime manager and president of Shady Records, until 2027.

