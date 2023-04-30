DaniLeigh Serves Up A New Treat With ‘Tasty’

DaniLeigh – Photo: Gianni Gallant (Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings)

Billion-streaming singer, songwriter, dancer, and producer DaniLeigh has returned with her first new release of 2023 in the form of her new single “Tasty.”

The fresh single delivers a thick bass line with DaniLeigh’s vocals dripping over a seductive beat, her words encapsulating a ton of raw and raunchy double entendres.

“Sweet as creme brûlée/Eat it til it’s sorbet/S__t ain’t Minute Maid/You should let it marinate,” she sings on the sumptuous new song. “Put it on my plate/That’s a dinner date/I’m gon’ grab your face/In between these legs/It’s tasty.”

DaniLeigh - Tasty (Lyric Video)

“Tasty” marks the beginning of a new chapter for the multi-hyphenate star, which will see her enter her most confident and charismatic era yet.

The track follows the release of DaniLeigh’s 2022 EP MY SIDE, which has generated over 10 million cumulative streams and counting so far. “The project chronicles her heartache as well as perspective,” HotNewHipHop wrote of the record, while Rated R&B added: “My Side is by far DaniLeigh’s most forthcoming project to date.”

That EP – which featured the tracks “Dead To Me” and “Heartbreaker” – was the star’s first project since her highly praised Movie album and film counterpart, both of which arrived in 2020. That release included her three single and video successes of that year: “Levi High” featuring DaBaby, (precursor to the “Levi High Challenge” TikTok compilation video); “Dominican Mami” featuring Fivio Foreign (whose sizzling video was shot on location in DaniLeigh’s ancestral Dom­in­i­can Republic); and “Monique,” the soundtrack of Finish Line’s #ShoesSoFresh high-profile campaign.

Last year also saw DaniLeigh embark on her first major headlining tour of the US in the 4 Velour tour. The run took her across the States, wrapping up with a homecoming date at Los Angeles’ Novo venue.

Buy or stream “Tasty.”