Deer Tick And Vanessa Carlton Share Live Video Performance Of ‘The Real Thing’

Deer Tick just released a new full band live session of their latest album Emotional Contracts’ epic, 9-minute closing track “The Real Thing.”

The live video, featuring John McCauley’s wife Vanessa Carlton on piano, was directed by Brandon Herman and filmed at Deer Tick’s studio in Providence, RI, and showcases the band’s renowned live show. Check it out below.

Deer Tick - "The Real Thing" feat. Vanessa Carlton (Live in Studio 2023)

Deer Tick—McCauley (vocals/guitar), Ian O’Neil (vocals/guitar), Dennis Ryan (drums), and Christopher Ryan (bass)—are currently on a six-week summer U.S. tour that includes several newly added dates, and a West Coast run supporting Jason Isbell. In October, the band will embark on a fall U.S. tour including shows at Washington D.C’s 9:30 Club on November 14, Brooklyn, NY’s Warsaw on November 15, and two hometown shows at the Columbus Theatre on November 24 and 25.

Last week, the band released a full band live session of “Forgiving Ties,” the powerful lead single from the group’s new album Emotional Contracts. The live video was also directed by Brandon Herman and filmed at Deer Tick’s studio in Providence.

Emotional Contracts arrived on June 16 via ATO Records to praise and support from NY Magazine, FLOOD Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan, InsideHook, MOJO, NPR Music, GuitarWorld.com, and more.

Emotional Contracts, the band’s ATO debut produced by Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Spoon, Sleater-Kinney), adds an even greater vitality to their feverish collection of timeless rock-and-roll, and features guest musicians like Steve Berlin of Los Lobos, as well as background vocals from singer/songwriters like Courtney Marie Andrews and Vanessa Carlton.

The LP catalogs all the existential casualties that accompany the passing of time, instilling each song with the irresistibly reckless spirit that’s defined Deer Tick for nearly two decades. Mostly recorded live–and honed down from nearly 20 songs to a concise, thoughtfully curated ten–the album is Deer Tick’s most collaborative to date, and sees all four members operating at their peak songcraft powers.

Buy or stream Emotional Contracts.