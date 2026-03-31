Disclosure Release New Single ‘The Sun Comes Up Tremendous’

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Disclosure is back with their first new single of 2026. “The Sun Comes Up Tremendous” is the dance duo’s first new track since “Deeper,” their December collaboration with Leon Thomas. For the first time since their 2023 album Alchemy, the song casts Disclosure member Howard Lawrence as lead vocalist, accented by a few lines from his brother and bandmate Guy.

“Songs that we’re this proud of come to us rarely, but when they do, it always feels the same — like they’ve always been here, like an old friend you haven’t seen for a while,” Disclosure wrote of the new tune on Instagram. “It’s about a reckoning, or a humbling; it’s about when life reminds you that you’re not the one at the wheel.”

“The Sun Comes Up Tremendous” ventures into fresh territory for Disclosure. The song’s understated yet kinetic vibe leans into a form of chilled-out electronic pop the group has only hinted at before. The music evolves from tightly wound keyboard-driven pop into a lush orchestral interlude, then breaks open into a hard-hitting shimmer. Amidst that shifting landscape, Lawrence sings about the excitement and anxiety that come with trying to seize control of your life: “Unless I’ve made a mistake/ No I think I’m wide awake/ That’s right I own my fate/ But the whole ground falls away.”

Disclosure - The Sun Comes Up Tremendous (Official Video)

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Colt Grice and Moldyroom directed the video for “The Sun Comes Up Tremendous,” which leaves an impression on par with the music. The visuals set the Lawrence brothers face to face as they perform the song—Howard tickling the keyboard, Guy playing electronic drums—while a gorgeous sunset unfolds in the background. The footage was shot in Los Angeles ahead of the two-night stand at the Santa Barbara Bowl that will kick off Disclosure’s spring North American tour. The itinerary includes both Coachella dates and multi-night stands in Vancouver, Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago among other cities.

Listen to “The Sun Comes Up Tremendous” here.